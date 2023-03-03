Real Madrid comes from losing to FC Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. After this match, the team coached by Carlo Ancelotti has their sights set on their next matches, in LaLiga they are trying to close the gap with the culé team, first ranked in the table, and in the Champions League they have to play the second leg against Liverpool in a tie that a priori is closed.
This Clásico was going to face the first classified of LaLiga and the second, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively, in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. The game was going to start with a goal from Benzema that was not going to go up to the light because he was in an illegal position.
It was going to be FC Barcelona who struck first through Kessié, the man who opened the can and who, after the VAR reviewed a possible offside, initially the goal was not put on the scoreboard, it was conceded thus establishing the one-on-one. zero.
Finally, this first leg would end 1-0 in favor of FC Barcelona and they will try to turn the game around at the Camp Nou to be present in the Copa del Rey final.
After this game, Real Madrid will have to face Real Betis, the Sevillians are
having a great season and they have the Champions League in mind but they come to this game with significant casualties, since two of their heavyweights, neither Canales nor Fekir will be present against the meringues. The first due to a hamstring injury and the second due to a torn cruciate ligament that will keep him off the pitch all season. The game will be played on March 5.
After that they will receive a visit from Espanyol at 2:00 p.m. Spanish on March 11. A key game for both, for Madrid to continue getting closer to FC Barcelona and for the parakeet team, since even though they are in the middle of the table, they cannot be trusted since the bottom positions are really close.
On March 15 it will be the turn to return to the European exercise to face Liverpool in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League. A priori, Real Madrid shouldn’t have any problems getting through to the next round, but you never know. The first leg ended with a result of two to five in favor of the group trained by Carlo Ancelotti.
After the first leg at the Santiago Bernabéu in these Copa del Rey semifinals against FC Barcelona. Real Madrid will try to qualify for the final of this tournament against their eternal rival in culé territory. The game will be on March 19.
After the Copa del Rey match in which one of the finalists of the tournament will be decided, they will receive a visit from Real Valladolid on April 2 for a new LaLiga match.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Channel
|
Real Betis
|
March 5th
|
9:00 p.m. Spain; 5:00 p.m. Argentina and 2:00 p.m. Mexico
|
The league
|
DAZN
|
Spanish
|
March 11th
|
2:00 p.m. Spain; 10:00 a.m. Argentina and 07:00 h. Mexico
|
The league
|
La Liga TV
|
Liverpool
|
March, 15th
|
9:00 p.m. Spain; 5:00 p.m. Argentina and 2:00 p.m. Mexico
|
Champions League
|
Movistar+
|
FC Barcelona
|
March, 19
|
9:00 p.m. Spain; 5:00 p.m. Argentina and 2:00 p.m. Mexico
|
Copa del Rey
|
the 1
|
Real Valladolid
|
april 2
|
4:15 p.m. Spain; 12:15 p.m. Argentina and 09:15 a.m. Mexico
|
The league
|
DAZN
