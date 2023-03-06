Real Madrid once again dropped points in LaLiga against Betis. The match at Benito Villamarín had no goals. In the last three games, Ancelotti’s men have only been able to score one goal, that of Álvaro Rodríguez against Atlético Madrid. Barcelona beat Valencia and is placed at 9 points.
Next Saturday Real Madrid vs. Espanyol will take place at the Santiago Bernabéu, a game that will be crucial for the future of LaLiga, as the Clásico league is on the horizon.
After Espanyol, Real Madrid will receive Liverpool at home in the Champions League. A game that is marked by the result of 2-5 in the first leg. Everything suggests that Ancelotti’s men will be in the draw for the quarterfinals if nothing out of the ordinary happens.
Day marked on the calendar for Real Madrid. A lot is at stake on the 19th, because LaLiga can be decided. In the event of a victory for the whites, there would still be a title at stake and we would reach the end with emotion, but a victory for the Catalans would practically sentence the title.
After Barcelona, it will be time to recover from the effort against Valladolid, surely Carlo will start the less usual to prepare for the final that will be played only three days later.
April 5, a date that is also marked on the calendar of all Real Madrid fans. After the embarrassing first leg where they lost 0-1 at the Bernabéu, the white club is fully confident in the comeback.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Spanish
|
March 11th
|
2:00 p.m. in Spain, 10:00 a.m. in Argentina and 7:00 a.m. in Argentina
|
League
|
Liverpool
|
March, 15th
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
Champions
|
Barcelona
|
March, 19
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
League
|
Valladolid
|
april 2
|
16:15 in Spain, 12:15 in Argentina and 9:15 in Mexico
|
League
|
Barcelona
|
5th of April
|
22:00 in Spain, 16:00 in Argentina and 15:00 in Mexico
|
Cup
