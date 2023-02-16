Real Madrid has just proclaimed themselves Club World Cup champions after beating Al Ahly and Al Hilal respectively and after losing their last league game against Mallorca by 1-0, they have returned to the competition by playing against Elche, the corresponding match of matchday 21 that ended with a result in favor of Real Madrid (4-0).
The white team will not only have LaLiga matches, they will also have a Copa del Rey match and the Champions League round of 16 matches.
Today at 90min we wanted to analyze the next five games for the team led by Carlo Ancelotti.
Osasuna vs Real Madrid, day 22 of LaLiga (February 18)
The next game for the white team will be against Osasuna at El Sadar. Those from Pamplona are a tough nut to crack playing at home, they know how to make their stadium a fortress and make things difficult for their rivals. Real Madrid will need victory to continue closing the gap with FC Barcelona.
Liverpool vs Real Madrid, first leg of the Champions League round of 16 (February 21)
Real Madrid will also return to the top European competition next week and it will be against a Liverpool team that, although it is not having its best streak, will surely try to give everything to stay alive in the Champions League.
Real Madrid vs Atlético de Madrid, day 23 of LaLiga (February 25)
High-flying match after the great European event. There will be a Madrid derby in LaLiga between the second and fourth place in the league competition. Real Madrid takes seven points from the colchoneros and they will seek to expand that advantage and in turn continue cutting points with FC Barcelona.
Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals (March 2)
Another important match for Real Madrid’s calendar, after facing Liverpool in the Champions League and Atlético de Madrid in the league, they will have to host FC Barcelona for the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. The last match between the two was in the Super Cup final where the culé team beat Real Madrid.
Real Betis vs Real Madrid, day 24 of LaLiga (March 5)
After the Copa del Rey they will have to face another team that knows how to make things difficult and that is that Real Betis is having a great season, they are currently ranked fifth in LaLiga with 34 points.
