After this equalizer, those from Coapa add 17 units, still maintaining the undefeated, but already with many doubts regarding the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz, who was harshly criticized for the changes he made, causing them to end up being tied and asking for the time against the Guadalajara. Added to the strategist, the goalkeeper Oscar Jimenez He was also attacked when pointing him out as guilty because he could have done more in the goals, so the fans are already asking him to go to the bench to give his chance to Luis Malagon.

In counterpart, The bomb He is still on fire because he got his goal number ten of the semester, carrying a lot of weight on offense because in addition to the targets he has also made assists for his teammates. In the same way, the little head is convincing the fans of the capital with his performances, while the Chilean Diego Valdes at least he has already calmed the waters a bit after having been harshly criticized for not weighing in the first matches.

In any case, as usual, the America will be in the fight for the title, although for now, something that interests many analysts and journalists, is how it will look when it faces the teams that are at the top of the table, since most of the points achieved have been against those on the steps below.

Good tests are coming the tano and his pupils in their following commitments:

⚽ #LigaMX #Closure2023 #DataGEB They tie the wings! Day 9 – Final Score@AtlasFC 2 – 2 @America club América reaches 300 goals vs. Atlas in top level official games; the rojinegros have not won 9 of the last 11 times they have hosted the Águilas. pic.twitter.com/2sxg7B1OH6 – GSports (@GEBSports) February 26, 2023

Of their last five matches, those from Coapa have only been able to win one game, against two defeats and two draws. The cadre led by Fernando Ortiz is still undefeated in the Aztec stadium for what the locality could weigh, but it cannot be trusted because the monarch’s offense is also powerful having converted 18 scores.

For now, the capital team can continue making notes because the Uruguayan’s pupils Guillermo Almada will play this Sunday when they visit Xolos.

Both Tigers and America They have given away very good matches when they collide with each other, reason enough why it is one of the most striking on the calendar, also taking into account that rivalry for the finals they played. However, it seems that things are getting a bit complicated for marco antonio ruizwho remained as helmsman after the departure of the Argentine Diego Coccasince at home it is difficult for them to get the three points, suffering two draws, one victory and one loss.

There is no doubt that this clash will have something of morbidity because two prodigal sons of Americanism will face the club that formed them, sebastian cordova and Diego Lainezthe latter causing controversy for not having wanted to return to the Nest, since he supposedly asked for a lot of cash after his failure in Europe.

The team led by the Serbian Veljko Paunovic It is still not convincing, however, the results it has achieved are positive, so much so that it has been the best start for the club since the Apertura 2011, which speaks of the good work of the helmsman.

However, the Sacred Flock continues to have a hard time on offense as opposed to defense, where they are well placed. In the end, statistics do not matter when said duel is played, since pride is at stake, so neither of them will give up any ball.

Of the last six classics, two have been for Ave, two for Guadalajara and two draws without annotations. It is expected that just as the last editions have been paired, the duel on that Saturday, March 18, will be closed, but with goals.

The Panzas Verdes are living a new stage under the command of the Argentine Nicolas Larcamonwho started with a tremendous win at Ciudad Universitaria, however, after that setback the defensive issue improved a lot and they are among those who conceded the fewest goals, a good test for one of the best offensives in the championship, who has the current scoring leader Henry Martin in their ranks.

The emerald box is still far from being able to reach the points America because they add up to eleven points and even if I beat striped next Monday, he would still be three units short of matching it. The best weapons of the Guanajuato team are the goalkeeper Rodolfo Cotathe Ecuadorian Angel Menathe Argentinian Lucas Di Yorioas well as the Colombians William Tesillo and Yairo Moreno.

The last time they met, the cats won 3-2 in the Bajío, but previously the America they won 2-0 in 2022 and 2-1 in 2021.

For many it could be an early final because the two clubs have two of the best squads in Mexican soccer, with great revulsives on their benches, although the tactical advantage could be Victor Manuel Vucetichwho is an old sea lion who is a multi-champion unlike the Tano Ortiz.

This match will also have its outstanding duel, since Henry Martin would compete against his partner in the Mexican team for him Qatar World Cup 2022the Argentinian Rogelio Funes Moriwho has also regained his confidence and is for now the goal man for his team along with ponchito gonzalez.

The statistics are in favor of La Pandilla, since of the last five matches, four have been victories for the royals due to a scoreless draw at the azulcrema building. An unflattering detail for the Ave.