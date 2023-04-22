Welcome to the preview article of the next five Manchester City games. Pep Guardiola’s team faces a crucial month in its fight to win the titles at stake. Next, we will review the upcoming matches that will take place in the competitions played by the citizen team.
On April 26 comes the match of matches. At 9:00 p.m. Guardiola’s team will receive Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. Both depend today on themselves to win the Premier League trophy.
On April 30 at 3:00 p.m. they will travel to London to face Fulham. The London team accumulates two victories in a row. They live in the middle of the table away from all kinds of problems.
Finally they will have to face West Ham at the beginning of May. Those from the capital are going through a very difficult stage in their football, and it is that after rubbing shoulders with European positions in past seasons, this season they are not managing to raise their heads.
A priori it is considered one of the simplest encounters. They will have to fight against a Leeds United that today has very few arguments to counteract the offensive arsenal that Pep Guardiola’s team presents.
The party of the parties. The citizens will try to beat the king of the competition. Real Madrid is today the rival to beat, and it gives the feeling that if you want to win the Champions League you have to go over Ancelotti’s team.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Arsenal
|
04/26/23
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
Premier League
|
fulham
|
04/30/23
|
15:00 in Spain, 10:00 in Argentina and 08:00 in Mexico
|
Premier League
|
West Ham
|
03/05/23
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
Premier League
|
leeds united
|
06/05/23
|
15:00 in Spain, 10:00 in Argentina and 08:00 in Mexico
|
Premier League
|
real Madrid
|
09/05/23
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
UCL
#calendar #Manchester #City #games #citizens #continue #aspire
Leave a Reply