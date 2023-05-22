After the racist episode experienced in Valencia against Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid have to set their sights on the last three games of the season again. After this defeat, Real Madrid returned to third place. From 90min we show you the calendar of the next 5 games, three from LaLiga and two from the preseason:
Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Matchday 36 of LaLiga
A league game will be played again at the Santiago Bernabéu on matchday 36 of LaLiga, it will be a Madrid derby that will face the locals, Real Madrid, and the Vallecas team, Rayo Vallecano. Those trained by Iraola and will make things difficult. They already know what it’s like to beat Real Madrid this season.
Sevilla vs Real Madrid: Matchday 37 of LaLiga
In the penultimate day of the league they will have to visit the Andalusian capital, to face a Sevilla that has soared this season, since Mendilibar arrived they have climbed the rankings and could still end up in European positions.
Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: Matchday 38 of LaLiga
They will say goodbye to the 2022/23 season in front of their fans, in their stadium, at the Santiago Bernabéu. In this last day of the league we will have a match between two giants of Spanish football.
Real Madrid vs Milan: Friendly
Real Madrid will play their first preseason game in Los Angeles. The time has yet to be confirmed. It will be at the Rose Bowl Stadium.
Manchester United vs Real Madrid: Friendly
The second meeting will be in Boston on July 26 at NRG Stadium. Similarly, the schedule is to be confirmed.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Vallecano Ray
|
25 of May
|
22:00 ESP, 14:00 MX, 17:00 ARG
|
The league
|
Seville
|
May 28
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 12:00 MX
|
The league
|
Athletic Club
|
June 4
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 12:00 MX
|
The league
|
Milan
|
July 23th
|
to confirm
|
Friendly
|
Manchester Utd
|
July 26
|
to confirm
|
Friendly
