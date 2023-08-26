One more match for Real Madrid. One more game where Jude Bellingham shows that he was worth every penny that was paid for him in the transfer market.
On the third day of La Liga, the Merengue club beat Celta de Vigo just 1-0 in a highly contested match. Now, with nine points out of nine available in the bag, this is what fate has in store for the club led by Carlo Ancelotti.
Back at the Santiago Bernabéu, Real Madrid will host Getafe for a locally intense encounter. Merengues fans will expect their team to put on a show and maintain their supremacy at home.
Real Sociedad will be the last obstacle in this series of matches for Real Madrid. A confrontation against an always competitive and talented rival, who will demand the most from the white players. Madrid will seek to close this series of games with a flourish, securing valuable points in their quest for the championship.
The first Madrid derby comes on matchday 6 of the League, and Real Madrid visits the Civitas Metropolitano in search of the three points. The beginning of the season for Real Madrid is full of traps, and the derby is the icing on the cake. Last year, Madrid took two of the three derbies that took place (one in the Copa del Rey), and the other ended in a 1-1 draw, so the visitors are looking to continue with the tonic.
Real Madrid will play their third game at the Santiago Bernabéu this season against Las Palmas. The Canarian team has strengthened itself very well in this transfer market, with the latest transfers and loans still pending, and it will be a nice duel for the three points.
Finally, Real Madrid will travel to Montilivi to play their fifth game, a field where they suffered a painful defeat last year with a performance by Taty Castellanos that will go down in history.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Getafe
|
09/02/23
|
16:15 ESP, 11:15 MAD, 8:15 MX
|
The league
|
Real society
|
09/17/23
|
to confirm
|
The league
|
Atletico Madrid
|
09/24/23
|
to confirm
|
The league
|
the palms
|
09/27/23
|
to confirm
|
The league
|
Girona
|
10/1/23
|
to confirm
|
The league
#calendar #matches #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply