With the regular season just over, the Barcelona will have to travel to Japan to play a friendly. After this duel we will have to wait until the end of July to see the Catalans dress short in a match again. Here in 90min we leave you with the next five matches of the culé team:
Vissel Kobe vs FC Barcelona, friendly at the end of the season
Barça will say goodbye to the season in a friendly against Andrés Iniesta’s team. The culés have not yet published the squad list, but the club’s big stars are expected to travel to Japan to play the last game of the campaign.
FC Barcelona vs Juventus, pre-season friendly
This is the first friendly of the preseason. The culés expect to have incorporated certain players for this first duel. They already faced each other last season around those dates and the duel ended in a tie.
FC Barcelona vs Arsenal, pre-season friendly
Barcelona’s second rival on the American tour will be Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. The ‘gunners’ will seek to finish fitting the team to continue growing in the Premier League and prepare their return to the Champions League.
FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid, pre-season friendly
As the American tour has been accustoming us in recent years, this time we will once again have a classic out of season and it will be in Dallas.
FC Barcelona vs Milan, pre-season friendly
It treats of the last friendly of the pre-season for the FC Barcelona. Xavi is expected to have been able to incorporate all the signings at that point.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Vissel Kobe
|
June 6th
|
Spain 12:30 p.m., Argentina 07:30 a.m. and Mexico 04:30 a.m.
|
Friendly
|
Juventus
|
July 22
|
to confirm
|
Friendly
|
Arsenal
|
July 26
|
to confirm
|
Friendly
|
real Madrid
|
July 29
|
to confirm
|
Friendly
|
Milan
|
August 2nd
|
to confirm
|
Friendly
