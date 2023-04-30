The team of Xavi Hernandez enters the last phase of the highest Spanish competition, The league. Even when it seems to be sentenced completely, the Catalans have to secure the greatest number of points possible to get away from their pursuers. FC Barcelona had the opportunity to achieve this objective against Betis, from the teacher Manuel Pellegrini. He wasn’t an accessible rival on paper, but the blaugranas started the game with everything. The first half ended in favor of the culés 3-0 and finally, everything ended 4-0, in a win at the Camp Nou that everyone celebrated.
To continuation, review what will be the next meetings of the FC Barcelona.
FC Barcelona, under the leadership of Xavi, prepares to face Osasuna at the Spotify Camp Nou stadium, as the LaLiga season draws to a close. Despite the fact that the opposition may seem easy, Barça is determined to maintain its distinctive style of play and win every game until the end of the competition, never letting its guard down.
As LaLiga draws to a close, Xavi-led FC Barcelona will take on RCD Espanyol in their next game. Although the opposing team may seem easy, Barça will maintain its competitive attitude and will seek victory until the last minute. His objective is to arrive at this duel with the title in hand.
In the final phase of LaLiga, FC Barcelona, led by Xavi, will face a crucial game against Real Sociedad. Although the Basque team may not seem to be at the same level as in the first round, the team led by Imanol always competes.
It is expected that the culé team will arrive at the game with the League practically assured. This would be an opportune time to rotate offensive positions and look to set records for the number of goals scored in the season.
Barcelona would have to arrive at this game with the League fully assured. As previously mentioned, these games would serve to give an opportunity to those who have played fewer minutes with the intention of making them reintegrate into an important dynamic.
|
RIVAL
|
DATE
|
SCHEDULE
|
COMPETITION
|
Osasuna
|
May 2
|
Spain 7:30 p.m., Argentina 2:30 p.m. and Mexico 12:30 p.m.
|
The league
|
Spanish
|
may 14
|
Spain 9:00 p.m., Argentina 4:00 p.m. and Mexico 2:00 p.m.
|
The league
|
Real society
|
May 21th
|
to be confirmed
|
The league
|
Valladolid
|
May 24
|
to be confirmed
|
The league
|
Majorca
|
May 28
|
to be confirmed
|
The league
