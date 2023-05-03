Barça have La Liga in their pocket. The culé team completed a great second half and once again beat Club Atlético Osasuna 1-0 in a match in which the score must have been much larger.
As LaLiga draws to a close, Xavi-led FC Barcelona will take on RCD Espanyol in their next game. Although the opposing team may seem easy, Barça will maintain its competitive attitude and will seek victory until the last minute. The objective of the culés is to arrive at this game with the possibility of winning La Liga with a victory.
In the final phase of LaLiga, FC Barcelona, led by Xavi, will face a crucial game against Real Sociedad. It is very possible that the title will be certified in this meeting.
It is expected that the culé team will arrive at the game with the League practically assured. This would be an opportune moment to rotate offensive positions and look to set records for the number of goals conceded in the season.
Barcelona would have to arrive at this game with the League fully assured. As previously mentioned, these games would serve to give an opportunity to those who have played fewer minutes with the intention of making them reintegrate into an important dynamic.
It will be the last game of the season, and the culés will want to finish in style. A good opportunity for less common players to shine in a match in which, except for surprise, no team will play anything.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Spanish
|
may 14
|
Spain 9:00 p.m., Argentina 4:00 p.m. and Mexico 2:00 p.m.
|
The league
|
Real society
|
May 21th
|
to be confirmed
|
The league
|
Valladolid
|
May 24
|
to be confirmed
|
The league
|
Majorca
|
May 28
|
to be confirmed
|
The league
|
Celtic
|
June 4
|
to be confirmed
|
The league
#calendar #matches #Barcelona #beating #Club #Atlético #Osasuna
Leave a Reply