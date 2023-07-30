This Saturday, one of the most anticipated friendly games between Barcelona and Real Madrid was played on the AT&T Stadium field. In a match that was largely dominated by the Culés, the score was a 3-0 win with goals from Dembélé (15′), López Márín (85′) and Ferrán Torres (91′).
Now, FC Barcelona faces a schedule full of exciting games, and the fans are eager to see how the team performs in these decisive matches. The quality of their players and Xavi’s strategy will be decisive in achieving success in this demanding stage of the season.
FC Barcelona vs Milan, pre-season friendly
It treats of the last friendly of the pre-season for the FC Barcelona. Xavi is expected to have been able to incorporate all the signings at that point.
FC Barcelona vs Tottenham, (Joan Gamper Trophy)
FC Barcelona is preparing for an exciting clash against Tottenham in the Joan Gamper Trophy. Fans are looking forward to this friendly match, where both squads will showcase their new acquisitions and tactics.
Getafe vs. Barcelona (First Day of League)
Barcelona starts its journey in La Liga facing Getafe in a match full of expectations. With new signings and the return of their stars, the culé team will seek to add three points in this difficult game away from home.
Barcelona vs. Cádiz (Second Day of the League)
Barcelona will vibrate with the arrival of Cádiz for the second day of La Liga. The blaugranas will try to take advantage of their locality and show their strength against a rival who will seek to surprise.
Villarreal vs. Barcelona (Third Matchday of the League)
Barcelona will face a challenging Villarreal in a key duel of the third day. The Yellow Submarine will test the defense and offensive creativity of Barça, who will look for a victory that will consolidate them in the standings.
