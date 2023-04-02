Real Madrid returned to the league trade after its last defeat in LaLiga against FC Barcelona and the national team break. He was going to do it with a comfortable victory against Real Valladolid by six goals to nil in a match in which Karim Benzema would reappear.
Next we leave you the next five matches of Real Madrid
They will have to play again against FC Barcelona but this time for the return of the Copa del Rey semifinals. In the first leg, the meringues lost by a goal to nil. With a Real Madrid with few options to win LaLiga, they will try to focus on coming back from this tie and in the Champions League
The next game to that Copa del Rey match, Real Madrid will return to LaLiga to face a team that always makes things difficult for those from the Spanish capital. They already beat them in the first leg and in the Cup they had to come back.
After eliminating Liverpool in the round of 16, the team coached by Ancelotti was once again drawn by an English club. Chelsea will be the rival of Real Madrid in these quarterfinals of the Champions League. Real Madrid will focus on the Champions League as the main objective of the season.
After the Champions League match, they will have to visit the city of Cádiz to face a team that makes things very difficult in their stadium. Real Madrid will have to play against a Cádiz team that risks their lives and both the team and the fans will go for it.
They will face Chelsea again but this time to decide the tie and find out which team will advance to the semifinal round of the Champions League.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
FC Barcelona
|
5th of April
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
Copa del Rey
|
villarreal
|
April 8
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
The league
|
Chelsea
|
April 12th
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
UCL
|
Cadiz
|
April 15
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
The league
|
Chelsea
|
April 18th
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
UCL
