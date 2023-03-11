Real Madrid returned to rediscover victory and with the goal. The white team won 3-1 against Espanyol in the match corresponding to matchday 25 of the League with goals from Vinicius, Éder Militão and Marco Asensio, who came back from Joselu’s initial goal. With that victory, Madrid is six points behind FC Barcelona, waiting for Xavi’s men to play against Athletic Club.
The whites have some difficult weeks ahead of them with duels against big rivals and that could be definitive in the fight for the titles. These are the next five games that the team led by Carlo Ancelotti will have to face:
Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Round of 16 second leg, Champions League
The next commitment that Real Madrid will have to face is in the highest European competition. Ancelotti’s team will have to certify the pass to the quarterfinals of the Champions League against Liverpool.
Let’s remember that the white team has a three-goal advantage after winning 2-5 at Anfield, and that the rule of the double value of goals scored in the opposite field is no longer in force.
FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Matchday 26 Santander League
After the game against Liverpool, which is not going to be easy, Real Madrid will make the first of their two visits to the Camp Nou to face FC Barcelona, in the Clásico of the League.
If Real Madrid still has a chance to fight for the league title, it’s going to take all three points against their eternal rival. Everything that is not a white victory against Barcelona will be a step back in the comeback.
Real Madrid vs Valladolid: Matchday 27 Santander League
After the national team break, Real Madrid will return to competition facing Real Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabéu. It will be necessary to see if the international commitments affect the players, but it is very probable that Ancelotti will make rotations thinking about the next game.
FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Return of the Copa del Rey semifinals
Second visit of Ancelotti’s team to the Camp Nou in just 20 days and one of the key games in the remainder of the season for Real Madrid. The whites will have to come back from 0-1 in the first leg against FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou if they want to be in the Cup final. Otherwise, they will have lost the chance to fight for the title, once again.
Real Madrid vs Villarreal: Matchday 28 Santander League
Once the Cup semifinals are played, Madrid will receive Villarreal at their stadium, a rival that does not make things easy for them.
If the whites overcome the Champions League tie against Liverpool, Madrid will play the first leg of the quarterfinals on the 11th or 12th, so it would not be unusual for Ancelotti to also take breaks against the yellow submarine.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Liverpool
|
March, 15th
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
FC Barcelona
|
March, 19
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
The league
|
Movistar La Liga TV
|
Real Valladolid
|
april 2
|
16:15 in Spain, 12:15 in Argentina and 9:15 in Mexico
|
The league
|
DAZN
|
FC Barcelona
|
5th of April
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
Copa del Rey
|
The 1 TVE and Movistar +
|
villarreal
|
April 8
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
The league
|
Movistar La Liga TV
