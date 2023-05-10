Good game from the merengue team that, surely, would have signed to be so much of the clash superior to its rival. The worst of the match was the result, because Carlo Ancelotti’s men deserved something more. We leave you with the schedule of the next five matches for Real Madrid:
After the first assault against City, Real Madrid will be able to get some oxygen in LaLiga, because as we said the chances of winning it are minimal. At the weekend they will face Getafe at the Santiago Bernabéu, in a match in which Ancelotti is expected to make rotations.
The Azulón team, now with Bordalás on the bench, have fallen to the relegation places and need to turn their situation around, so they will surely stand up to Madrid.
In this second assault between City and Madrid, the white team will play again to be in a Champions League final and the possibility of adding a new title, or of being ruled out in the fight for being the best team in Europe again.
Real Madrid could put a Valencia that has been on the wire all season in trouble again. Right now they are just above the relegation zone, but they cannot be trusted because those positions are very disputed and there are 6 teams in 5 points (two of them in the relegation zone).
To end this marathon of matches, Real Madrid receives Rayo Vallecano on May 25. Rayo is giving a great impression this season and they are always a team that it is difficult to get a good result from, Barcelona recently lost against them and Atlético ended their game asking for time, so it will not be easy.
This is the first of the unified schedule matches. Except for a surprise, the meringues will not play anything at all for those dates. It is very likely that Ancelotti will rotate in these league final matches.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Getafe
|
may 13th
|
9:00 p.m. Spain, 4:00 p.m. Argentina, 2:00 p.m. Mexico
|
The league
|
Manchester City
|
may 17th
|
9:00 p.m. Spain, 4:00 p.m. Argentina, 2:00 p.m. Mexico
|
UCL
|
Valencia
|
May 21th
|
6:30 p.m. Spain, 1:30 p.m. Argentina, 11:30 a.m. Mexico
|
The league
|
Vallecano Ray
|
25 of May
|
10:00 p.m. Spain, 5:00 p.m. Argentina, 3:00 p.m. Mexico
|
The league
|
Seville
|
May 28
|
7:00 p.m. Spain, 2:00 p.m. Argentina, 12:00 p.m. Mexico
|
The league
