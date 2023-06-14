The Mexican team He will have a very hectic month of June due to the load of matches that he will be playing. On the one hand, the team led by coach Diego Cocca will be disputing the Nations Leaguealthough the door also arrives Gold Cup 2023.
On June 10, the Tricolor played its last friendly match prior to the official commitments to play, drawing 2-2 against its counterpart from Cameroon.
Here the matches of both competitions.
Mexico vs United States
The next game on El Tri’s agenda is in the Concacaf Nations League, when they face their counterpart from the United States in the semifinal. In case of advancing to the grand final of the competition, they would be facing the winner of the game between Canada and Panama.
The final will be held next Sunday, June 18 at 6:30 p.m., as well as the third place match, which will begin at 4:00 p.m.
Mexico vs. Honduras
After the first qualifying matches, the first round of the Gold Cup will now begin. El Tricolor makes its debut in this contest by facing the Honduran team, in one of the most attractive games of the first date.
Haiti vs Mexico
The second commitment of Diego Cocca’s pupils will be against the Haitian team, a team that will seek to surprise the Aztec team from the initial whistle.
Mexico vs Qatar
The last game of the first round is against Qatar, an invited team that hosted the 2022 World Cup.
