América and Pumas tie at Azteca in an exciting second half. The Eagles reached 31 points and almost secured a direct league. Universidad continues without losing to Mohamed but they still do not depend on them to get into the playoffs. What do they keep from this Clásico? pic.twitter.com/2uUCqn8suj — Ciro Procuna (@cprocuna) April 23, 2023

In addition to this, thanks to the comeback against Atlético San Luis, Pachuca will be present in the next phase, although they hope to take advantage of the fact that the Devils do not win to be able to snatch fourth place from them. league direct. León did not take advantage of an already almost eliminated Xolos either and he will be left with the desire to be in the Fiesta Grande directly, unless both the scarlets and the hidalguenses do not add up and they do win, although in any case, everyone would have the advantage to play the repechage at home.

✅ Ranked

✅ Leader

✅ The entire league will receive it at home Rayados and their huge tournament! https://t.co/jeUVsb7NEA pic.twitter.com/rObmj8ghtR – ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) April 22, 2023

The next in the table and who will play the playoffs for now are Atlas, Santos Laguna, Pumas and saint Louiswho can still lose their pass to the next phase because Puebla, Tijuana and Juárez are still alive, unlike the MazatlanNecaxa and Queretaro, the latter for being last in the percentage table even though it is thirteenth with 17 units. However, the Guerreros de la Comarca could remove La Máquina from eighth place if they beat Gallos Blancos this Sunday.

Cruz Azul put up an interesting game, they went ahead and Antuna yelled at them for the goal. But the Chivas were much more of a team than the Machine. El Rebaño needs a point to tie up the Liguilla and Cruz Azul enters a risk zone facing the end of the tournament. pic.twitter.com/x8ldb65qyS — The Expelled (@losexpulsados) April 23, 2023

The dates to play the playoffs are Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 May. The quarterfinals will start on Wednesday May 10 and Thursday May 11, closing the phase on Saturday May 13 and Sunday May 14. The first leg semifinals will take place on Wednesday May 17 and Thursday May 18, concluding on Saturday May 20 and Sunday May 21. The grand final of Ida is agreed for Thursday May 25 and the Vuelta for Sunday 28.