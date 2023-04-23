There are still three duels to conclude Date 16 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of Liga MX, and finally, after Matchday 17, it will be known how the match will be played. repechage of the championship, to later meet the eight guests invited to the league.
Regarding the qualifiers, Rayados de Monterrey has remained as the super leader, no matter what happens on the last date, since no one can take the top from them, having added 37 units so far. In the same way, both América and Chivas will be in the next phase having added 31 points, they would even play the league direct, if everything culminated now, and Toluca could join them if this Sunday they add three against Bravos, who would also still be alive if they surprise.
In addition to this, thanks to the comeback against Atlético San Luis, Pachuca will be present in the next phase, although they hope to take advantage of the fact that the Devils do not win to be able to snatch fourth place from them. league direct. León did not take advantage of an already almost eliminated Xolos either and he will be left with the desire to be in the Fiesta Grande directly, unless both the scarlets and the hidalguenses do not add up and they do win, although in any case, everyone would have the advantage to play the repechage at home.
Further down the table is Tigres, also hoping to sneak into the league direct if the three mentioned do not do their homework, but at the same time, no one takes away the advantage of playing in the Volcano play-off Then comes Cruz Azul, which, although it may lose positions, is already in the playoffs, but would lose its chance to play it in the Aztec stadiumsomething that they will surely seek to avoid at all costs.
The next in the table and who will play the playoffs for now are Atlas, Santos Laguna, Pumas and saint Louiswho can still lose their pass to the next phase because Puebla, Tijuana and Juárez are still alive, unlike the MazatlanNecaxa and Queretaro, the latter for being last in the percentage table even though it is thirteenth with 17 units. However, the Guerreros de la Comarca could remove La Máquina from eighth place if they beat Gallos Blancos this Sunday.
It must be remembered that at league The first four of the table aspire directly, while the fifth to the twelfth play the reclassification to a single match on the court of the best-off in the classification. Already in the event of a tie, everything will be decided from the penalty shootout. Already knowing the four classified of the repechage Finally, the Big Party will begin to meet the eight who will fight for the title of the MX League, an instance where there will be back and forth games in the quarterfinals, semifinals and final. In the event of a tie during the quarterfinals and semifinals, the best ranked in the table advances, already in the final, there are extra times and then penalties.
The dates to play the playoffs are Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 May. The quarterfinals will start on Wednesday May 10 and Thursday May 11, closing the phase on Saturday May 13 and Sunday May 14. The first leg semifinals will take place on Wednesday May 17 and Thursday May 18, concluding on Saturday May 20 and Sunday May 21. The grand final of Ida is agreed for Thursday May 25 and the Vuelta for Sunday 28.
