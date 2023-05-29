He FC Barcelona has won its league duel against Majorca 3-0 in the farewell to Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets from the Camp Nou. Now Xavi’s men have one game left this season in the League and they are already facing the pre-season, where we will be able to see the new face of the team preparing for the next season. These are the next parties of the FC Barcelona:
It will be the last game of the season, and the culés will want to finish in style. A good opportunity for less common players to shine in a match in which, except for surprise, no team will play anything.
Barça will say goodbye to the season in a friendly against Andrés Iniesta’s team. The culés have not yet published the squad list, but the club’s big stars are expected to travel to Japan to play the last game of the season.
This is the first friendly of the preseason. The culés expect to have incorporated certain players for this first duel. They already faced each other last season around those dates and the duel ended in a tie.
Barcelona’s second rival on the American tour will be Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. The ‘gunners’ will seek to finish fitting the team to continue growing in the Premier League and prepare their return to the Champions League.
As the American tour has been accustoming us in recent years, this time we will once again have a classic out of season and it will be in Dallas.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Celta Vigo
|
May 28
|
Spain 7:00 p.m., Argentina 2:00 p.m. and Mexico 12:00 p.m.
|
The league
|
Vissel Kobe
|
June 6th
|
to confirm
|
Friendly
|
Juventus
|
July 22
|
to confirm
|
Friendly
|
Arsenal
|
July 26
|
to confirm
|
Friendly
|
real Madrid
|
July 29
|
to confirm
|
Friendly
#calendar #Barcelona #parties #victory #Mallorca
Leave a Reply