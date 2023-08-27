He FC Barcelona achieved its second victory of the season after beating Villarreal by a score of 3-4 on matchday 3 of The league. The blaugranas got the win thanks to goals from Gavi, De Jong, Lewandowski and Ferran Torres.
These are the following commitments of the team led by Xavi Hernández.
After going through the Estadio de la Cerámica, El Sadar will be the field that will host the fourth game of the league season for FC Barcelona. In the same way as with Villarreal, it is a field where it is always difficult to score points.
After Osasuna, Betis will have to go through the Camp Nou. The Verdiblancos are one of the teams that have strengthened themselves the best in this summer market and have started LaLiga adding three entries. They are one of the teams to watch out for this season.
In their fourth match, Barcelona will host Rafa Benítez’s new Celta at home. The latest information we have on the Galician team is that they have sold their biggest star, Gabri Veiga, to Napoli for a figure close to 36 million euros.
Finally, FC Barcelona will have to travel to Son Moix to play the last match of the five.
Interesting match for the culés who dream of reaching said appointment placed at the top of the league table.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Osasuna
|
September 3
|
21:00 ESP, 13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
The league
|
Betis
|
September, 17th
|
21:00 ESP, 13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
The league
|
Celtic
|
24th September
|
to confirm
|
The league
|
Majorca
|
September 27th
|
to confirm
|
The league
|
Seville
|
October 1st
|
to confirm
|
The league
#calendar #Barcelona #victory #minimum #Villarreal
