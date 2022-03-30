with all the confidence “I told him that I wanted to see the Roger that I saw as a partner and he told me to stay calm that he would do it. Celebrating with me fills me as a person, that transcends what one leaves because tomorrow they will talk about what one left as a person”

Before the departure of Little Indian, those from Coapa had only one victory for three draws and four defeats. already with The Tanohave a fall in front of scratcheda match in the National Classic in view of Chivas and a 3-0 win over Toluca.

This Saturday, April 2, Necaxa will do the honors to the residents of the capital at the victory stadiumwhile on Saturday, April 9, the feathered ones will receive Bravos de Juárez at the Aztec stadiumto later visit Xolos in the hot stadiumon Friday, April 15.

Finally, the last great test of the azulcremas will be against their staunch rival Cruz Azul for the Young Classic at Aztec stadium, to be held on Saturday, April 30. A duel that can define many things.

Necaxa vs. America – 7:00 p.m. – Victoria Stadium – Saturday, April 2



América vs. Juárez – 9:00 p.m. – Estadio Azteca – Saturday, April 9



Xolos vs. America – 7:06 p.m. – Caliente Stadium – Friday, April 15



América vs León – 9:00 p.m. – Estadio Azteca – Wednesday, April 20



Tigres vs. America – 7:00 p.m. – Estadio Universitario – Saturday, April 23



America vs Cruz Azul – 9:00 p.m. – Azteca Stadium – Saturday, April 20