With six dates to complete the regular phase of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022, America is in 15th position with ten points, still aspiring to the opportunity to play the playoffs.
This semester has been quite complicated for the Eaglesbecause after qualifying twice to the league in the first places with the Argentine Santiago Solarithis time he started very badly and ended up dismissed to leave his compatriot Ferdinand Ortiz as an interim until the end of the tournament.
Before the departure of Little Indian, those from Coapa had only one victory for three draws and four defeats. already with The Tanohave a fall in front of scratcheda match in the National Classic in view of Chivas and a 3-0 win over Toluca.
Due to the need to quickly complete the calendars for the Qatar World Cup 2022 which will be played in November and December, April will be very busy for the clubs because the remaining six matches of the tournament will be played.
This Saturday, April 2, Necaxa will do the honors to the residents of the capital at the victory stadiumwhile on Saturday, April 9, the feathered ones will receive Bravos de Juárez at the Aztec stadiumto later visit Xolos in the hot stadiumon Friday, April 15.
Hoping to still fight for the title via the playoffs, America he will not lower his arms and will seek to close in a great way. He will receive León on Wednesday the 20th at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula, he will enter the Volcano to try to overcome Tigres on Saturday, April 23.
Finally, the last great test of the azulcremas will be against their staunch rival Cruz Azul for the Young Classic at Aztec stadium, to be held on Saturday, April 30. A duel that can define many things.
Thus the remaining calendar of the America:
Necaxa vs. America – 7:00 p.m. – Victoria Stadium – Saturday, April 2
América vs. Juárez – 9:00 p.m. – Estadio Azteca – Saturday, April 9
Xolos vs. America – 7:06 p.m. – Caliente Stadium – Friday, April 15
América vs León – 9:00 p.m. – Estadio Azteca – Wednesday, April 20
Tigres vs. America – 7:00 p.m. – Estadio Universitario – Saturday, April 23
America vs Cruz Azul – 9:00 p.m. – Azteca Stadium – Saturday, April 20
