Spanish fans already know the dates of La Roja’s matches. Following this World Cup will be easy, as long as the catering hours do not compete with the Spanish working day. The World Cup calendar offers matches from 11 in the morning (Spanish time) until ten at night.

Spain is not one of the big losers. In the group stage, their earliest game will be against Costa Rica. On the day of his debut he will play at five in the afternoon (Spanish time) and many will be surprised at work. It’s a Wednesday. The big game against Germany will be on Sunday at eight in the afternoon, and the team will close the group stage on Thursday, December 1, against Japan, also at the same time.

Spain calendar



– Spain-Costa Rica (X 11/23 17:00)

– Spain-Germany (Sun 27/11 20:00)

– Japan-Spain (Thurs 01/12 20:00)