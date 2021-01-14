The calendar now gives the LaLiga winter champion. Atlético will not play again until Thursday 21, when they will play against Eibar (9:30 pm). Simeone’s team will play against the Basque team and will have almost nine days to prepare for the nine league game. Unfortunately for the Madrid team, they do not have to face the Copa del Rey this weekend. The Cholo team was eliminated at the hands of Cornellà and while their great rivals from LaLiga will play round cup, Atlético will limit themselves to training.

Atlético, yes, will have rest until the game against Eibar, although in three they will play two games, since on Sunday 24 they will host Valencia at the Wanda Metropolitano. These days will serve for Atlético to recover players (Herrera is injured) and for the new signing, Dembélé, to have his particular set-up in the rojiblanco team.

Having been eliminated so early from the Cup has the consequence that Simeone can focus on LaLiga until the arrival of the Champions League. In the club they understand that later they will not have as much time to train, since with the arrival of the Champions League the calendar will be loaded with games again.

In the locker room, nobody wants to throw the bells flying for being winter champions. Atlético still have two games postponed, against Athletic and Levante, and if they win them they will achieve a considerable advantage over Real Madrid, second in the championship. But right now the group has only one aim: Eibar. And prepare the best way for a match in which Koke will be out due to accumulation of cautions.