The afternoon before Gavi destroyed his right knee, former French soccer player Willy Sagnol, coach of Georgia, Spain’s rival on Sunday, issued an alert in the room of the same José Zorrilla stadium where the Barcelona soccer player was injured: “They have to stop putting more and more games, more competitions. I think that little by little we are destroying this fantastic sport. “Players are not machines.”

Their claim coincides with what the world footballers’ union, FIFPRO, has repeatedly conveyed to the bodies that govern football: limit the number of consecutive times that a player has two or more games per week; that footballers must rest at least 28 days outside the season and 14 during the course, and that they have at least one day off a week.

The urgency of these requests is supported by various investigations, summarized, for example, in a study published in 2020 in it British Journal of Sports Medicine by a team led by Alejandro López-Valenciano, from the Miguel Hernández University, in Elche: “The incidence of injuries in men’s professional soccer is 8.1 per 1,000 hours of exposure. The incidence in matches (36 per 1,000 hours) is almost ten times higher than in training (3.7 per 1,000 hours).” And despite that, Camavinga tore his external ligament in practice last week, and Yeremy Pino, the crusader, in another with Villarreal. Luis de la Fuente recalled on Sunday the role of chance: “It was misfortune, bad luck.” With more ballots, the options increase.

For footballers who participate with their national teams, it is increasingly difficult to respect the rest periods required by FIFPRO to protect their health. The latest report from the union points out some effects of the last World Cup being held in the middle of the club season: “About 68% of the players selected for the final team lists had less than two weeks of preparation for the tournament.” .

Last year was the one with the greatest competitive saturation, and the effects were serious, according to the annual report on injuries in European football published yesterday by the insurer Howden: “The World Cup in Qatar led to an increase in the severity of injuries among footballers in the five major European leagues,” he concludes. If injuries prior to the World Cup left players out for an average of 11.35 days, subsequent injuries left them out of action for 19.41 days. Howden calculates that the World Cup raised the cost of injuries in the five major leagues by almost 30%, from 553.62 million euros in the 2021/22 season to 704.89 in 2022/23. The number of mishaps remained stable at around 4,000, but they were more serious.

FIFPRO also warns of what will happen with the new calendar in the 2024/25 season, when the new formats of the Champions League and the Club World Cup begin to operate. The finalists of the European Cup will go from playing 13 games to 17 and the FIFA tournament grows from seven to 32 teams, with up to seven games for the finalists: “It poses a threat to the well-being of the players, who are already being pushed to their limits with the current schedule,” the union says. Although it is also true that in 2025 the qualification commitments for the next World Cup will be reduced.

This panorama has meant, for example, that until the age of 20, Vinicius had played 6,110 minutes as a professional, four times more than Ronaldinho’s 1,549 at that age. Bellingham has 14,445, 31% more than Rooney’s 10,989, another very precocious English talent. And Pedri had played 10,573, 25% more than Xavi’s 8,449. Gavi, who is still 19 years old, with 9,470 has already been there longer than his coach at 20.

In addition to the volume of matches, Sagnol pointed to how they are played: “The intensity in the matches is higher than 15 or 20 years ago.” Data collected by SkillCorner, a company specialized in monitoring the movements of football players, corroborates his impression, as seen in the graph below.

In the last five seasons, the trend has continued in the five major European leagues: increasingly faster actions are recorded in the five major leagues, and also more actions at maximum speed. The chart uses the PSV99th (peak sprint velocity 99th percentile) metric created by SkillCorner. This metric reflects a player’s top speed and his ability to reach it multiple times or maintain it long enough.

In the last five years, matches are also around 5% longer due to the increase in added time.

Adding to this dangerous panorama of general binge eating is the appetite of footballers. Last Wednesday, Mikel Oyarzabal was asked what advice he would give to his teammates on the Spanish team who, like Gavi, were in a position to compete in the European Championship and the Olympic Games next summer: “I would tell them that if they can go, they should go to both. “They are competitions that you normally go to once in your life.” The next day, in the first half of Cyprus-Spain, Oyarzabal suffered a broken hamstring.

