The Kaleidoscope Festival, organized by the Acceso 44 platform in collaboration with the Murcia City Council through the Romea, Circo Murcia and Bernal Theaters, will hold its first edition from May 4 to 30, according to municipal sources in a statement.

Via shows, exhibitions, workshops and talks or meetings, this new contest invites the public to open their gaze through the performing arts and social action. In total, for this first edition, which has had to do without street activities given the current health situation, a dozen activities were scheduled to take place in the municipal theaters of Murcia.

The mayor, José Antonio Serrano, who presented this initiative together with the Councilor for Culture, Tourism and Sports, Pedro García Rex, and representatives of the Acceso 44 platform, explained that “we are facing the first edition of an artistic proposal that invites us to look at with different eyes and from other perspectives what surrounds us ».

Serrano added that “taking advantage of the shows, exhibitions, workshops, talks and meetings that this Kaleidoscope Festival proposes is a great project, because it will help us to open our gaze and generate links with education and the construction of the social, but also an attractive invitation that will make us better and live up to the society of which we are a part ».

For his part, Councilor Pedro García Rex explained that «the Kaleidoscope Festival will help us discover new realities and to project new forums for exchange and cultural participation, for this reason I encourage Murcians to closely follow this program «. The scheduled stage shows will begin on May 8 at 7:30 p.m. for a price of 10 euros at the Teatro Circo Murcia (TCM) with ‘Soledad’, a community dance project by Titoyaya Dansa.

‘Soledad’ is an intergenerational, multicultural and multidisciplinary work based on a participatory methodology that revolves around non-chosen loneliness and in which it has worked with two especially vulnerable groups: elderly people from the social entity Hogares Compartidos and young foreigners and non-foreigners supervised by the Administration. A cast that is completed with dancers from Titoyaya Dansa.

The Saturday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m. (at 10, 12 and 15 euros) at the Romea Theater, ‘Acampada’, by El Pont Flotant, will propose to the public to listen beyond noise to understand beyond words, to imagine what the visa does not reach. ‘Camping’, which tells us about the weekend in nature of six friends with diverse cultures and abilities, is a montage where humor, emotion, language and the different scenic codes serve to establish communication and meeting paths.

There is a mermaid in my living room ‘ will be staged on Sunday, May 16, at 12.00 (four euros), of La Teta Calva, which will bring us closer to the story of Marina from the Bernal Theater, a girl who cannot walk, but who loves to swim . Through this family montage, the need to value all people for their abilities, and not for the lack of them, is emphasized.

Returning to the Romea Theater, ‘Mariana’, on Saturday May 22 at 7:30 p.m. (at prices of 8, 10 and 12 euros) of Palmyra Teatro, will recover on the scene the hidden voice of a woman who occupies a place in the history of our country: Mariana Pineda. A woman in her cell. His thoughts, his shadows, his figures, his obsessions. And the need to tell about everything that was, that could be and that is pending to be achieved.

And on Friday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m. (ten euros), the shows will end at the TCM with ‘Cuecas em 8’by Ana Mula Projects; a scenic project that aims to be a kind of manifesto about the adaptation process of a woman in a foreign country and that has been created from the experiences of women of different nationalities.

For all shows will be available on hearing accessibility system standard available in municipal theaters in Murcia: FM system valid for simultaneous individual magnetic loop services with induction loops and amplified sound with headphones. In addition, and thanks to the work of the companies responsible for the shows, ‘Acampada’ will be accessible in sign language and ‘Cuecas em 8’ and ‘Mariana’ will also have an audio description and subtitles system.

To further enrich attendance at these shows, they have organized meetings with the public at the end of the performances from ‘Soledad’, ‘Camping’, ‘Cuecas em 8’ and ‘Mariana’, and in the latter case a tactile and scenic walk will also take place at the Romea for blind people or people with intellectual diversity.

Other activities



Apart from the stage shows, the Kaleidoscope Festival proposes talks, workshops and exhibitions to continue deepening the idea that the performing arts are an effective tool for transformation and social mediation.

The May 18In the Hall of Mirrors of the Romea Theater, the talk will be held ‘Experiences of inclusion and mediation in the municipality of Murcia’, in which initiatives such as the Latrium Project, the Inclusive Translation Laboratory of the UMU will be analyzed; Microacciona, launched by the Beniaján Station and the Beniaján Auditorium, and the MUMECU project (Promotion of Cultural Mediation for its consolidation with institutions in Murcia), Access 44 and the Daniel and Nina Carasso Foundation.

Regarding the workshops, there are two scheduled: ‘Creation on stage and diversity ‘ (May 20 and 21), given by the stage director and head of the RESAD department David Ojeda and aimed at artists, creators and professionals of educational and social media, and ‘Theater as a tool for social transformation’ (May 25 – 27), for teachers and professionals of the performing arts and social action, given by María San Miguel, director of the company Proyecto 43-2. Registration will be free and all the information will be available on the web www.acceso44.es.

By last, from May 4 to 28At the TCM, you can visit the exhibition ‘Behind the curtain. Photographic diary of the C_M_8 project, by Rui Pedro Ribero, which will bring us closer to the creation and rehearsal process of the show ‘Cuecas em 8’. And from May 11 to 30, at the Romea Theater, the show ‘Periplo. Relatos del viaje ‘, by Aye Cía, Teatro Atómico and Fundación Cepaim, will reveal the motivations, dreams, wishes and hopes behind each trip made by a migrant or refugee.

Access 44



From Acceso 44, a platform that works from the performing arts and social action, he recalled that “there is always another point of view; other ways of seeing what happens; invisible things that should stop seeing it and on which the Kaleidoscope Festival wants to focus ». For this reason, this new contest «wants to bring a reality closer through culture that allows the viewer to erase borders and distances, transforming the invisible into the visible, the unconscious into the conscious; thus giving meaning to the natural before the eyes, offering a new perceptual experience and promoting social and interpersonal communication ».

The objective of this new cultural project in the municipality of Murcia is, in short, to invite the public to take a trip. «A trip that, without knowing it, transform life itself into an immense kaleidoscope that helps us discover new ways of looking at things “, as they added from this platform that is integrated by Cía. Deconné, ASSISO, Aye Cultura Social, CEOM, the Alfa Association, CEPAIM Foundation and Pupaclown Foundation, in addition to having the collaboration of the municipal theaters of Murcia.