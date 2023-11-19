The calculator who helped Brabant find jobs after the decline of Philips

If Wim van der Leegte took over a company with a canteen, he would prefer to close it immediately. “Everyone just has to bring their own bread. Me too,” he said in 2003 NRC. He also preferred not to see a coffee machine – then people would just walk back and forth while work had to be done. At that time, someone brought coffee to the VDL factories three times a day.

Arithmetic, little overhead, hard work, an eye for new markets and sharp negotiation – with these qualities, Brabander Wim van der Leegte managed to develop VDL Groep into one of the largest industrial companies in the Netherlands in half a century. On Sunday, the company announced that its CEO, who resigned in 2016, died on Saturday night. According to the short statement, 76-year-old Van der Leegte died of natural causes in his hometown of Duizel.

Wim van der Leegte was considered one of the most important people in Dutch industry in recent decades. He believed without reservation in production in the Netherlands. With the expansion of VDL, he created a huge company that makes everything from buses to Dopper bottles and tanning beds. Together with ASML, it plays a dominant role in the Eindhoven region. The takeover of the Nedcar car factory in 2012 also made VDL one of the most important employers in South Limburg. Van der Leegte’s death comes at a time when this factory is heading for closure, with thousands of jobs disappearing.

Van der Leegte proved to be a talented entrepreneur at a very young age. At the age of 19, he started as an intern at his father’s metal company in Hapert. It makes significant losses and has high debts. His father becomes overstressed, and Van der Leegte soon takes over the management. He throws out consumer products such as lunch boxes and decides to focus on semi-finished products – something that remains VDL’s strategy to this day.

The young Van der Leegte’s approach works and the company comes out on top. So good, in fact, that he says he started to get bored towards the end of the 1970s. He feels redundant. “So I started taking over other companies.”

Between 1977 and his resignation in 2016, Wim van der Leegte bought dozens of companies, until VDL had 14,000 employees and a turnover of several billions. This includes many small metal companies that, for example, make roof boxes, but also large former parts of Stork, DAF and Philips: a large part of the current VDL is built on the remains of these concerns. The acquisition of Philips ETG in 2006 was crucial: today this VDL unit supplies important technology to chip machine manufacturer ASML. This represents a growing part of VDL’s turnover.

During the corona crisis, son Willem sent him home

Van der Leegte is only interested in less successful companies, he said in 2003. “At least they are not that expensive.” At ETG he first watches things for years until the company is worth as little as possible, he later says. Desperate business owners often contact him, after which Van der Leegte sometimes buys a company for a guilder. After a takeover, he applied the ‘VDL formula’: for every man or woman in the office, there must be at least five in the factory.

Anyone who wants to produce in Western Europe simply has to keep a close eye on the money, says Van der Leegte. He occasionally loses orders to Eastern Europe, later to China. But he doesn’t think about opening something there himself. “We have no business there.” The VDL logo – seen everywhere in North Brabant – contains a Dutch flag, and Van der Leegte says wherever possible that he is concerned with as many Dutch jobs as possible.

Van der Leegte goes against the trends of the global economy in more than one way. Conglomerates fell out of favor at the be