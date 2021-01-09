There is a date missing and everything is yet to be defined in the Diego Maradona Cup. Or almost everything, rather, because there are already a few teams that were left without aspirations on the last date, in which a few will go in search of the four places reserved for the finals of the Championship Phase -which can include up to a draw between Boca and River- and the Complementation.

To River and Boca, the tie in the Bombonera left them as leaders with 8 points (Boca has a +4 goal difference against +3 for River) and rekindled the hopes of Argentinos Juniors. El Bicho took advantage of his chance: this Tuesday he beat Huracán 1-0 with a goal from Romero, he was left with seven points and will have the chance to close the tournament in La Paternal against Boca on Saturday from 9.30pm. To get to the final, you will need to win and hope that River does not.

Gallardo’s team, meanwhile, will complete the contest at the same time against Independiente, who ran out of chances after the fall 4-3 against Arsenal this Sunday. For both Miguel Russo’s and Marcelo Gallardo’s, the last match of the Maradona Cup will fall in the middle of the Libertadores semi-finals.

River benefited from its alternative formation and used the tournament to test variants for the Libertadores. Photo: AFP

In the other Zone, B, Banfield remains at the top but has nothing insured. The team of Javier Sanguinetti, who had reached this date with an ideal score thanks to the victories in a row against Atlético Tucumán (he arrived with a perfect gait to the second phase), Gimnasia and Colón, he could seal his pass to the final if he beat Talleres this Monday. But the story was exactly the other way around.

Alexander Medina’s team beat Drill 3-2 with a goal on the hour of Valoyes and climbed to 8 units, one less than the leader. And Gimnasia also has possibilities, which rose to 7 points after beating San Lorenzo 2-1 at the Nuevo Gasómetro and leaving him out of the fight.

Precisely the Cyclone, already without chances, he will be the rival in the south of a Banfield that continues to depend on itself. Talleres, which will visit the already eliminated Colón in Santa Fe, and Gimnasia, which will receive Atlético Tucumán, also without chances, will bet on a victory of their own and the errors of others. These three games will be played on Sunday from 9.30pm.

The two teams that finish first in their zones will play the final of the tournament in San Juan. The award? Shout champion of a contest that has National Cup rank and get a place in the 2021 Libertadores Cup.

In parallel, the complementation zone presents an unthinkable opportunity: for now there would be classic rosarino in search of the final for a ticket to the Copa Sudamericana 2022.

Newell’s reached the third date as the other of the 24 teams that in this second stage of the tournament had an ideal score: they won the three games they played, against Estudiantes, Godoy Cruz and Central Córdoba de Santiago del Estero. He had four victories in a row if he added the one he had achieved against Lanús on the last day of the first phase.

Newell’s has four wins in a row and can secure a ticket to one of the finals on the next date. Photo: JUAN JOSE GARCIA

But the team of Frank Kudelka He fell 1-0 to Velez, his guard, in a match in which if he won he would secure a ticket to the final. The fortinAlthough he is also thinking about the South American, since on Wednesday he will visit Lanús for the rematch of one of the semifinals (he fell 1-0 in the first leg), he equaled Newell’s in the lead, although with a worse goal difference. The definition will remain until the last date.

Only between Newell’s – which will visit Racing – and Vélez – will receive Godoy Cruz – was history left, after Estudiantes fell 1-0 to Godoy Cruz this Tuesday. The two decisive matches will be Saturday from 19.20.

In Zone A, Central made a difference with the defeat this Saturday against Defense and Justice and climbed to 10 units, with a goal difference of +8, The chance that this zone will be defined this weekend is in the hands of the Canalla: If on Saturday from 17.10 he adds at least one point in his visit to Lanús (he will play with an alternative team thinking about his commitment to the South American), he will get the ticket to the final.

If the Rosario loses, the definition will be suspended, since one of the teams that could reach it, Defense and Justice, will not play their match this day. El Halcón could not play the first leg of the other semi of the South American on Thursday against Coquimbo Unido in Chile due to coronavirus infections in their squad. That duel was rescheduled for next Tuesday in Paraguay, so Florencio Varela’s men, who have 7 points and 0 goal difference in the Maradona Cup, had to postpone their match against Aldosivi.

Union also has a small chance, which climbed to 7 points after 3-1 times to Aldosivi this Monday in Mar del Plata. The Santa Fe, who have 7 points and +2, will receive the Patronato on Saturday at 17.10, which no longer has a chance.

There will only be two matches on the last date with nothing at stake: Sunday from 19.20 Arsenal-Huracán, for the Championship Phase, and Monday from 21.30 Estudiantes-Central Córdoba, for Complementation.

The two teams that finish first in the complementation zones will play a final. And the winner will collide with whoever loses the final of the championship zone to define who gets the ticket to the South American 2022.

What will happen if there is a tie for first place in any of the four zones? It is worth seeing the regulations of the Maradona Cup. “In the event of a tie in points between two or more teams in the first place of either of the two Groups” A “and” B “, the provisions of article 112 of the AFA general regulations will apply”.

And article 112 says: “If at the end of the contest two or more teams tie a position, excluding first place and the one that determines demotion, it will be defined as follows:

1) In favor of the team with the highest goal difference.

2) If equality subsists, in favor of the team that had obtained the most goals in favor.

3) If equality is maintained, in favor of the team that, considering exclusively the matches played during the competition, against those with whom the position ties, would have obtained the most points or, in case of equality of these, in the following order: Greater goal difference and greater number of goals in favor.



This procedure will be repeated as many times as necessary.

Consequently, after 2-2 in the Bombonera, if on the last date Boca beats Argentinos 2-1 and River does it 2-0 against Independiente, there will be absolute equality in the first place. And there would ensue a draw that could be one of the strangest chapters of the rivalry between the two greatest Argentine soccer.