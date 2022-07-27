The Russian Defense Ministry spoke about the new heroic deeds of the Russian military, their professionalism and courage, thanks to which the RF Armed Forces successfully carry out their tasks during a special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass.

The defense department noted the courage and heroism of senior sergeant Ivan Aksenov. In the course of an attempt to destroy the command post, Ukrainian radicals opened artillery and mortar fire on it and damaged part of the communications equipment. Realizing that the loss of communication within the command post and with subordinate units deprives the command of the ability to quickly coordinate the actions of forces in battle, the senior sergeant in the crew, despite the dense fire of the nationalists, advanced to the damaged equipment and began to restore it.

At the position, Aksenov discovered a seriously wounded officer who was in the enemy’s firing zone. Risking his life, he pulled a soldier out of the fire of Ukrainian radicals, moved him to a safe place and provided emergency medical care, saving his life, and then continued to restore communications equipment. Damaged equipment was also promptly restored, which helped repel the attack of the nationalists.

The department also highlighted the actions of Senior Lieutenant Denis Pos. From the first days of the special military operation to protect the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, he personally supervised the work of the anti-aircraft missile crew. During one of the attacks on the positions of the battalion-tactical group of Ukrainian nationalists with the help of Tochka-U tactical missiles, the crew under the command of Senior Lieutenant Pos destroyed two enemy missiles.

The skillful distribution of forces and resources by Senior Lieutenant Pos, combined with the high professionalism of his subordinates, made it possible to destroy all enemy air targets and prevent attacks on the positions of the Russian battalion tactical group.

Sergeant Pavel Bakhanov, performing logistics tasks, repeatedly made flights to areas located in close proximity to the line of contact. During one of the flights, heading to the area of ​​active hostilities, he moved covertly, at night, with his headlights off, in the face of regular mortar and artillery fire.

Arriving in the location area and starting to unload, Pavel was subjected to mortar fire from Ukrainian nationalists, who attempted to launch a counteroffensive. As a result of the shelling, the sergeant received shrapnel wounds. Having rendered first aid to himself, Sergeant Bahanov took out a wounded colleague from under fire, evacuated him to a safe place and provided medical assistance, which saved his life.

In total, during the special military operation, Sergeant Pavel Bahanov made 17 flights, delivering more than 95 tons of cargo.

On July 26, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation spoke about the feat of Sergeant Ivan Alimasov, who, acting as part of the airborne troops of the demining group, provided engineering reconnaissance in the area of ​​one of the important strategic facilities. As a result of his professional actions, more than 100 explosive objects left by the militants were discovered, cleared and destroyed.

Russia continues the special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24. A few days earlier, the situation in the region escalated significantly due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. The authorities of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of residents to the Russian Federation, and also turned to Moscow for help. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of the DNR and LNR.

