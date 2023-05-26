The crew of the anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) “Tor-M1” of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation destroyed reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of Ukrainian militants near the front edge of the location of Russian troops. On May 26, the Russian Defense Ministry showed the work of air defense systems (PO) in the special operation zone.

In the course of a special military operation, the crews of the air defense systems of the Defense Ministry provide the troops of the Central Military District (CMD) with a reliable shield against attacks by enemy air targets around the clock. It is noted that Russian fighters carried out this combat mission in the Krasnolimansky direction.

Having taken a position, the calculation with the help of an all-round radar station detected the movement of nationalist drones. After identifying the targets, missile launches were made.

As the commander of the unit with the call sign “Harpoon” said, the complex has eight anti-aircraft guided missiles designed to destroy unmanned aerial vehicles, helicopters, and aircraft. In combat conditions, this complex proved to be effective. The cross-country ability of the complex on a caterpillar chassis is effective – up to 1.5 m. The change of position occurs in 1-2 minutes, when the commander gives the command.

“The complex covers infantry, tanks, command posts. The target flies into the affected area – 12 km and closer – we work on it. We hide the car very well, we often change positions. If we receive a command, for example, that a sabotage and reconnaissance group has broken through, we and the crew of the combat vehicle set up combat storage around the vehicle. If the enemy is detected, we use fire on him together with the cover of the anti-aircraft squad, ”said the fighter.

Every day, day and night, crews of anti-aircraft missile systems “Tor” “scan” the airspace. As soon as any air object that does not respond to the “friend or foe” request enters the responsibility area, the crews take the object for escort and are ready to hit the target at any second.

The day before, the head of the press center of the Center group, Oleksandr Savchuk, said that Russian aviation and artillery had repulsed the attacks of Ukrainian militants in the Krasnolymansk direction. Thus, the fighters of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation prevented the attempts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) to regain their previously lost positions in the Krasnolymansk direction in these areas.

As early as April 3, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that employees of the Central Military District (TsVO) of the RF Armed Forces, using the Tor-M1 air defense system, eliminated more than 40 targets of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in different directions since the beginning of the special operation.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

