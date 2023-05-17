In the latest serious indications in this context, cases of epidemic hemorrhagic disease, which may be fatal to livestock, were recorded for the first time in Europe, with the arrival of midges-type insects responsible for its transmission, caused by climate change, according to the French health agency “Ansis”.

The first cases of this viral disease, which is not transmissible to humans, were detected in Europe in the fall of 2022 on the Italian island of Sardinia, then on the island of Sicily, and then other epidemiological foci appeared in southern Spain.

Scientists warn

European scientists and experts warn that the disease, which years ago could not even be imagined arriving in Europe, has become a reality due to climate change, which allows infected midges to survive in the European environment now.

The fatal disease causes livestock to suffer from fever, loss of appetite, lameness and shortness of breath, and is sometimes fatal.

Environmental experts warn that the settlement of these midges in large areas around the world may lead in the future to spread this epidemic among humans, not just livestock, through similar or mutated insect species.

The relationship between disease and climate change

Academic and environmental expert Ayman Haitham Qaddouri says, in an interview with Sky News Arabia:

The effects of climatic changes are not limited to the disturbance of natural phenomena and the disturbance of their usual patterns, such as high temperatures, drought, receding fresh water, melting of ice, lack of rainfall in a particular area and its abundance in other regions.

Every turbulent negative climatic phenomenon leads to consequences that may be more dangerous than the phenomenon that causes it, and this is what we notice in Europe, specifically in central and southern Europe in Italy, France and Spain, as these countries are the most affected by the acceleration of the climate change process, and this is what the world witnessed last summer From an unprecedented rise in temperatures that has not been recorded in records since the beginning of recording climate data, and the spread of fires and drought that struck the rivers and lakes of these countries.

This leads to disastrous repercussions, such as the spread of midges, in clear evidence that the riverine environment in Italy, which recorded this type of insect for the first time, followed by France, has been subjected to a collapse in the ecosystem and the entry of non-endemic species of insects known as invasive or environmentally invasive species.

What are midges?

Small flies, or as they are known as midges, are insects that were first discovered in America in 1955, and they have been widespread since then in Central and South America and other parts of the world, where they spread as a result of the transformation of the riverine environment into a shallow environment with slow-flowing water that contains muds rich in organic matter. (remains of dead plants and animals, and animal excrement), and this is what the environment of the Po River in Italy and the Loire River in France came to in 2022.

threatened areas

The areas expected to be invaded by these insects include southern Spain, Portugal and southern Germany, as well as their continued settlement in Italy and France. Recording previous cases of human infections in some regions of the Americas with Oropoch fever after exposure to stings from a species evolved from biting midges (sand flies).

