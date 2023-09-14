The artistic programming of the Las Claras cultural center of the Cajamurcia Foundation begins the season with an important exhibition by Fernando Botero, ‘Sensualidad y melancolía’, after the formidable ‘Suite Vollard’ by Picasso, which could be seen before the summer. A personal and characteristic universe in a “very accurate” selection, according to Pascual Martínez, director of the Cajamurcia Foundation, who highlighted this Thursday at the presentation the great visual impact of the works of the Colombian artist.

Music, carnival, card games, the circus, bullfighting, musical instruments and the roundly shaped female figure are some of the themes included in this selection, with a certain naive component. Martínez thanked the generosity of the private collectors who have lent these works to be exhibited in the Murcian capital. The Las Claras room, in force since 1999, debuts new lighting with this proposal. The exhibition, curated by Marisa Oropesa, has been coordinated by María Toral, Ana Ruiz Abellón and Eugenia Hernández Dávalos.

Fernando Botero (Medellín, Colombia, 1932) is not an artist who has exhibited abundantly in Spain, more so in France, so this invitation to enjoy his sought-after creative rigor is a challenge, and he also does so with pieces that are new. It can be seen until November 26, distributed over two floors. Oil paintings and drawings that had not been seen in Spain. Iconic paintings and bronze sculptures where the comic is translated into perfect dignity, according to Begoña Torres González in the catalog in an approach to Botero and his work.

General view of the Las Claras room, with ‘The Woman with a Magnifying Glass’, by Botero.



JOSÉ LUIS ROS CAVAL / AGM







In Mexico he discovered the muralists and in the hole of Tamayo’s mandolin he will suggest those volumes that he will always apply. Also in Europe he immerses himself in other ways of doing and that is how his monumentality will emerge. As a curiosity, the sculpture was made in holy stone, without assistants. “He is a great worker, and along with Picasso, perhaps he is one of the artists who has the most artistic production,” says the curator, who highlights Botero’s exceptional drawing qualities. Although Botero is a painter, draftsman and sculptor, and we find these three forms of expression in the exhibition.

Colombian triad



Cristóbal Belda, professor of Art History, described the assembly of this proposal as “beautiful”, and congratulated the Cajamurcia Foundation team for its ability to transform this space, which looks like a box of wonders. Belda cited the poet Álvaro Mutis, the narrator Gabriel García Márquez and the painter and sculptor Fernando Botero as exponents of Colombian culture and established certain concomitances as Armando Romero already highlighted in an article in ‘INTI: Revista de literature hispánica’.

«Excessiveness is part of our reality, said García Márquez, and explains Botero’s reaction in the conception of his characters. This excess justifies the monumentalization of the everyday in Botero, those ordinary and vulgar terms that are nothing more than the plastic possibility,” Belda stressed. “We are very happy that someone dares to be irreverent,” said the revered Murcian professor with sarcasm, who invoked the patriarch of ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ regarding certain details of Botero’s work, which explores the loneliness of the conscientious and silent work on form. The connection of the arts in three figures who are part of the same generation.



‘Baile’ (2002), one of the most emblematic pieces in the exhibition.



JOSÉ LUIS ROS CAVAL / AGM







Botero does not feel like a Renaissance man or a genius, said Marisa Oropesa, curator of ‘Sensuality and Melancholy’. “Not at all,” she stressed. Murcia now offers “wonders” by Botero that no one had seen until now, as there are works that are dated in 2023. The sculptures, fundamental in his production, insist on this investigation in the volume, despite the fact that he did not address it for 20 years, Oropesa highlighted. “We wanted it to be an educational exhibition, with the circus and the female nude, with the human body, which is the most important thing in the history of art since the Altamira caves,” Oropesa points out.

Dead nature



Botero, who is 91 years old today, continues to paint watercolors. Also present are the still lifes with jugs and oranges, the couples walking through Medellín, his tribute to Courbet, inventor of the movable palettes. Oropesa said that Botero never wanted to have assistants, and that of all the works the one he would take home is a vase, because we all know, he explained to THE TRUTH that we are born to die, like every flower. “We are in front of an icon, an artisan.”

Botero provides perspective and form, grandeur in short, to everything, to an apple or a mandolin, to the clown or to a couple of dancers or to a cane. His style is what is known as “boterism.”

The woman in the letter and the woman with a mirror, the bullfighter woman, are examples of Botero’s efforts to empower women. There is nothing that produces more repulsion to the artist than the word fat, according to Oropesa, since Botero provides perspective and form, grandeur in short, to everything, to an apple or a mandolin, to the clown or to a couple of dancers or to a cane. This is what is known as “boterismo”, recognized in all corners of the world. And the luck is that the boating of some works has come to Murcia directly from his studio in Monaco.

The catalog includes two texts that place the reader in Botero’s recognizable universe, and the sales raised will go to the Jesús Abandonado Foundation. There is also a piece of jewelry inspired by these works made by professors from the Murcia Art School.

Universal and immortal legacy



In Murcia we also find, for example, some works from the erotic series ‘Boterosutra’, in graphite and watercolor on paper; a ‘Horse with bridle’ in bronze; pencil drawings from the series of seated men and women; ‘The letter’, the centerpiece of the exhibition’, in which Botero represents a prostitute who showed him great lessons in life. «We are facing a universal and immortal creator, with a legacy full of nuances composed not only of his creations but also of his actions. There will always be the works of international masters donated from his private collection to Bogotá and Medellín, so that all the Colombian people can have access to artists like Renoir, Monet or Cézanne, who had not been exhibited in their country. And, of course, the legacy of his great paintings and sculptures will remain,” celebrates Oropesa.