Just 24 hours after the merger was formalized, CaixaBank has begun to make the change of image in the building that housed Bankia’s corporate headquarters in Madrid, at Paseo de la Castellana, 189. Specifically, the north and south faces of the The tower has already adapted the new lettering, with the CaixaBank star logo. Work on the west face is expected to be completed this Sunday, where, in addition to the star, the CaixaBank brand will be placed.

Also this Saturday the image change has begun in other Bankia corporate buildings. Work will continue for the next seven days. In the branch network, the brand replacement process will be progressive, will begin on April 5 and will last for about nine weeks.

Electronic channels (web, mobile and ATMs) will be customized to incorporate the image of CaixaBank into that of Bankia until the final technological integration. As for Bankia’s commercial website, it will be maintained until the technological integration scheduled for the end of the year.

The combined entity, chaired by José Ignacio Goirigolzarri and directed by Gonzalo Gortázar, has 623.8 billion euros in total assets in Spain, a volume that makes it the largest bank in the domestic market, with a relevant position at the European level.

The new group reinforces its leadership in retail banking in Spain, with close to 20 million customers and the first position in the market share of all key products: deposits (24%), loans (26%) and long-term savings ( 29%), which includes savings insurance, investment funds and pension plans.