NIS America has released the launch trailer for the PlayStation 5 version of The Caligula Effect: Overdosecoming on June 2nd. At the moment it is possible to pre-order the title in its retail version at the introductory price of €49.99. The title will also be released digitally on PlayStation Store but the page dedicated to the game is not yet available.

I remind you that The Caligula Effect: Overdose is already available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Let’s enjoy the launch trailer for the PS5 version of the game together, wishing you a good viewing as always!

Source: NIS America