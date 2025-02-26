The OCCF company (Office National Des Chemins de Fer), national operator of the railway network of the kingdom of Morocco, has selected CAF de Beasain (Guipúzcoa) as a provider of the supply contract of supply of 30 Interity trains that will serve in the Moroccan rail network.

As CAF has reported, the contract also includes the option of future in the future The scope of the same with the delivery of 10 additional units and the possibility of developing for ONCF a technical assistance service contract and parking of park pieces. It is a milestone of great importance for the company, since it is the first project achieved by the company in Morocco.

With a volume close to 600 million euros, not including the possible options that OCCF can later make, this contract will be financed through the FIEM funds (Fund for the Internationalization of the Company) of the Government of Spain. The units designed by CAF for this project are interity trains with the highest performance and comfort levels, and prepared to operate at a speed of 200 km/h.

In addition, they will have a great transport capacity with More than 500 sitting placesincluding spaces for people with reduced mobility. ONCF plans that the trains provided perform their service by connecting the main cities of Morocco, through the lines that unite Fez-Marrakech, and Kenitra-Fez.









The new rolling material is expected to improve significantly the quality of the country’s rail services, as well as regional connectivity and expand passenger transport capacities.

This award is part of In the renewal plan of its railway network in the context of the celebration of the next 2030 Football World Cup that the Kingdom of Morocco will organize together with Spain and Portugal.

In fact, the ONCF has as one of its objectives to expand the rate of rail coverage in the country until it reaches 87% of the population on horizon 2040 (51% today) through the connection of more than 40 Moroccan cities, compared to 23 that currently covers the country’s rail network.