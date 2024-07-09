Sergio Díaz-Granados, CAF Executive President, during the international conference in Seville. Pepo Herrera

In the 16th century, Seville was the gateway to America and, therefore, the capital of Europe. The Guadalquivir was the round-trip route through which knowledge and culture circulated. Seville was then a point of exchange and that has been an essential element for that the CAF (the development bank of Latin America and the Caribbean)) has chosen the city of Seville to host its CAF Europe Conference for the first time – until now it had only been held in Madrid. “That was the origin and departure of the people of Seville and Triana to meet our culture,” said its executive president, Sergio Díaz Granados, at the opening of the event. An event that aims to look to the future of this transatlantic relationship to address four key challenges for the entity: culture, creativity, tourism and territorial innovation, the pillars of the cultural and creative economies that the CAF considers strategic to promote the economic, social and sustainable development of the region.

This idea of ​​a backbone of exchanges between Spain and Latin America and the Caribbean has been the focus of the interventions of the representatives of the administrations that have opened the event, always with the axis of culture as an economic and development engine. “Our Ibero-American space is a great cultural power that must be taken advantage of,” said Susana Sumelzo, Secretary of State for Ibero-America and the Caribbean and Spanish in the World, who has emphasized another of the ideas that have permeated the entire day: how cultural and creative economies are a tool for integration and social inclusion: “Culture makes us equal.” Sumelzo has also emphasized the importance of Spanish as a common link to promote all these synergies and has highlighted the work of the CAF in promoting them in the Anglo-Saxon Caribbean.

The Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sports of the Andalusian Government, Arturo Bernal, has also claimed that culture is the “vehicle to integrate tourism and other forms of development linked to heritage” and has valued the application of new technologies to strengthen the future prospects of these synergies and guarantee their sustainability. “Public and private institutions, cultural and tourist agents and new technologies must generate actions that promote sustainable development,” he said.

The Mayor of Seville, José Luis Sanz, took advantage of the conference to present one of the city’s projects: the commemoration of the centenary of the Ibero-American Exposition of 1929, which transformed the Andalusian capital and also served as a meeting and exchange with Latin America. “Seville 2029 is the best opportunity to strengthen the city’s relationship with Ibero-America and to claim and promote the transformation that Seville needs,” said the mayor, who has received the support of the executive president of the CAF for the project.

The commitment to the cultural and creative economy is based on solid economic foundations, as Ángel Cárdenas, manager of Urban Development, Water and Creative Economies at CAF, has highlighted. It accounts for 3.1% of the world’s GDP, generates 6.2% of global employment and generates 1.6 billion dollars in exports. “Latin America and the Caribbean is a region that provides a solution to major global problems and has the cultural capital to become the creative lung of the region,” said Cárdenas, who has pointed to another essential element that makes this commitment by CAF strategic. “It has the capacity to promote the inclusion and social integration of the most disadvantaged groups, especially migrant populations,” he insisted, referring to a UNESCO report from 2022.

The manifestations of these creative economies – culture, tourism and the historic centres of cities – have been the guiding thread of the various panels that have taken place throughout the conference, in which their transformative capacity for the socioeconomic development of the region has been emphasised. At the table dedicated to tourism as a driving force for the development of cities, moderated by Óscar Rueda, director of sustainable tourism at CAF, Enrique Vargas, coordinator of the Ibero-American Cultural Space of the Ibero-American General Secretariat, has defended the importance of “privileging the dialogue between tourism and culture to contribute criteria from sustainability” and has presented examples of cooperation programmes in the areas of gastronomy (Ibercocinas) or cinema (Ibermedia) through which it has been possible to transform the economies where it is applied.

Tourism recovery after the pandemic

Gustavo Santos, regional director for the Americas of UN Tourism, has highlighted the importance of mobility and the exchange of tourists in a sector that is already between 1% and 2% above the values ​​of 2019 – the best before Covid – in the Central American and Caribbean area and that will reach pre-pandemic levels in the second quarter of 2024, he said. “Spain is the gateway between Europe and Latin America,” he said about the flow of visitors, which, he also pointed out, is local within the American region. At a time when mass tourism is highly questioned, Santos has defended its driving power in the economy and employment: “It is very difficult to see extreme poverty in the areas of Latin America where there is tourism. Let us think about what we were before and after, let us correct, manage and administer correctly, but let us preserve tourism because the world will live off of that.”

And the management of this tourism has been the focus of Antonio Castaño, manager of Sevilla City Office, the entity that manages this activity in the city of Seville. Castaño has focused on the importance of generating fluid communication with the rest of the agents in the sector and of creating tables to deal with problems such as the proliferation of tourist apartments.

The management of the cities’ historic centres was also the focus of the round table on the Fifth Centenary of Latin American and Caribbean cities, where representatives from Santo Domingo and Cartagena de Indias (Colombia) met, which will celebrate the 500th anniversary of their foundation in the coming months. The speakers shared their strategies for the recovery of their old town as a tourist engine, but also as a meeting point and place of enjoyment for the native citizens.

A reconnection that has been made through the promotion of cultural events, highlighting the importance of culture for the development of communities in the region, which is what the first panel focused on, in which its speakers emphasized public-private collaboration to guarantee the success of this type of initiative. “The cultural sector moves the economy and society and generates spaces for integration and cohesion, and that must be promoted. Private companies must see culture not as the younger brother, but as an integral part of development that needs funds,” said Eloísa Vaello, head of the Department of Cooperation and Cultural Promotion of the AECID.

The importance of public-private collaboration to promote projects that collaborate in the economic and social development of Latin America has been the focus of the interventions of Núria Vilanova, president of CEAPI and Francisco Herrero, president of the Ibero-American Association of Chambers of Commerce, who together with the City Council of Seville, the Junta de Andalucía, the Cajasol Foundation and the Confederation of Businessmen of Andalusia has collaborated in the organization of the Conference of which EL PAÍS has been media partner.

The event concluded with musical performances that also exemplified this cultural bridge in Seville. The director of the Flamenco Biennial, Luis Ybarra, introduced the songs of ida y vuelta, which are an example of the musical influence between regions, and which were performed by the singer Rafael de Utrera, accompanied by Ñoño on the guitar. The Colombian Carlos Vives brought the event to a close after making a plea for the importance of the Spanish language in the face of Anglo-Saxon dominance.

