CAF -development bank of Latin America and the Caribbean- with the support of the City Council of Seville and the Cajasol Foundation will hold tomorrow, July 9, in Seville the CAF Europe Conference, an annual meeting that brings together leading experts and opinion leaders from different sectors to reflect on the state of the transatlantic relationship and address future opportunities and challenges.

CAF, a multilateral financial institution formed by 19 Latin American and Caribbean countries, together with Spain and Portugal, finances and supports the development agenda of its member countries. Within the framework of its Strategy for Cultural and Creative Economies and Tourismseeks to support cross-pollination processes, such as those that will allow our cultural and creative assets to cross borders and find disruptive and innovative proposals.

“Seville is an example of a city that has been able to take advantage of its built heritage and its cultural and creative assets to generate employment, attract tourism and strengthen its identity. This meeting aims to exchange experiences, understand how we are facing our challenges and find new ways of doing things, taking advantage of the shared history to strengthen the development of cities and their growth,” says the organization.

The meeting, which will begin at nine in the morning and will continue with panels and interventions by experts until 2:30 p.m.The event will be inaugurated by the Mayor of Seville, José Luis Sanz Ruiz; the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport of the Andalusian Government, Arturo Bernal; the Executive President of CAF, Sergio Díaz-Granados; and the Secretary of State for Latin America and the Caribbean and Spanish in the World, Susana Sumelzo.