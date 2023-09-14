When you think of the Cadillac CT5, the CT5-V Blackwing is probably the first thing that comes to mind – and how else could you imagine a 678-hp 6.2-liter V8? Don’t forget, though, that Cadillac also sells non-hardcore versions of the sedan. Just before the car show in Detroit, Cadillac gives the CT5 a ​​major facelift.

The first thing you immediately notice is the new front. The headlights and grille have been adapted to Cadillac’s new design style. It’s, uh, definitely a special look. And we don’t mean that in a positive sense. Better give us the Cadillac CT5 from before the facelift. Now that we’re honest, we think the new face is quite ugly.

On the inside it’s a different story. The interior of the CT5 has received a nice upgrade, which is largely due to the 33 (!) inch screen. Cadillac’s software provides access to useful apps from Google and there is Apple Carplay and Android Auto. There is an optional driving assistant called ‘Super Cruise’.

Specifications of the Cadillac CT5 after the facelift

After the facelift, you can still get the CT5 with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo engine that produces 240 hp and 350 Nm of torque or the 3.0-liter V6 that has 340 hp of power. The torque for the six-cylinder is 550 Nm. The engines are always connected to a ten-speed automatic transmission. Customers can choose from rear- or four-wheel drive.

Sometime in the spring of 2024, Cadillac will start building the CT5 facelift. The CT5-V and CT5-V Blackwing will follow later, sometime in 2025. Cadillac does not want to talk about prices yet, nor about the specifications of the stronger V and V Blackwing. The question is whether the CT5 will come to the Netherlands. Cadillac did not import the previous CT5 here due to our tax climate. Do you really want a CT5? Then you can probably start painting a license plate gray.