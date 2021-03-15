Ángel di María was substituted in the second half of PSG-Nantes by surprise. Leonardo went down to the field to ask Pochettino to change to the Argentine. The reason? The house of Noodle she had been mugged by thieves, with her family inside. Fortunately, according to Le Parisien, the footballer’s wife and children did not come into contact with the looters, who stole their safe. That same night, the house of Marquinhos’ parents was also broken into. Two events that, unfortunately, are not isolated cases as far as PSG is concerned, as the aforementioned medium reviews.

Choupo-Moting, now in the ranks of Bayern Munich, was the first victim of theft in recent years within the Parisian team. And it was, in addition, doubly. November 28 In 2018, in the middle of a Champions League clash against Liverpool, the thieves attacked the forward’s house in the 17th arrondissement of Paris, with a loss that was around the 600,000 euros. A little over a month later the second took place, The 24th of December. A robbery, the latter, which took place withs 48 hours after the assault on Thiago Silva’s home, then captain of PSG. In his case, the thieves circumvented the state-of-the-art alarm that the Brazilian had installed and took the safe with watches valued at 1.5 million euros, in addition to his passport.

The next to appear on the blacklist is Marquinhos, which, like Choupo-Moting, has suffered the ‘thieves’ on two occasions. January 12, 2020, when the center-back played a game against Monaco in the Parque de los Príncipes. A guard saw four hooded men in the garden of the house and alerted the police. The assailants fled before achieving any robbery. A criminal activity that stopped for a year and was reactivated in 2021 …

A very hectic 2021 …

Sergio Rico, Mauro IcardiIn addition to Di María and Marquinhos, they have been the victim of robbery in these little more than three months of the year. The Spanish goalkeeper was on January 22 and saw how the criminals took 25,000 euros in cash, watches and jewelry of great value, while he was in a game against Montpellier. The Argentine striker received the news eight days later, when on January 30 he was traveling to Loriente. Taking advantage of his absence, the thieves looted Mauro’s house in Neuilly-sur-Seine, taking with them goods valued at 400,000 euros. The alarm was raised by the workers that Icardi had hired to clean the house, but it was too late.

Say Maria, deja vu Manchester-Paris

If repeat offenders are the cases of Choupo-Moting and Marquinhos, Ángel di María has also had to regret this type of incident on more than one occasion. And it is that, as he himself has subsequently recognized, one of the reasons that led him to leave Manchester, when he was a United player, was a robbery suffered in 2015. The safety of his family worried him and his daughter was not comfortable in the British city, a fact that helped him make the decision to sign for PSG.

