“Yes, you can”, clamored the people in the Príncipe Felipe from Cáceres, an ancient stadium in which the grass does not usually help the teams that lower the ball to the ground. Girona is one of them and suffered an ordeal against a Second RFEF team, a historic player with a long tradition of financial problems who now dreams of another even bigger day in the Copa del Rey after defeating a rival (2-1) who plays three categories above. A goal from Iván Fernández half an hour from time decided an even match in which the locals took the lead in the first half before Taty Castellanos equalized for Girona.

Cacereño suffered due to the final arreón from his rival, whom he left alive in several counterattacks that seemed like winners, but he will be in the draw for the round of 32 that will be held this Friday at 12:30 in the morning in the City of Las Rozas Football to determine some pairings, also a single match, to be held on January 3, 4 and 5 and in which the four teams that will play the Super Cup, Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Betis and Valencia, are already in play . In reality, the Cup will accelerate during the next month: its semifinalists will be known before February.

Celta wants to be among them, who have a dream and now add a date to it. 2023 is the centenary year of the sky-blue club, the one that commemorates the merger of Fortuna and Vigo that gave rise to the club with the name of a race and the colors of the sky, the one that has the most seasons (57) in the First Division and is located highest (11th) in the historical classification of Spanish football without winning any title. “It would be the finishing touch to the centenary and also to my career,” enthuses Iago Aspas, the club’s contemporary emblem. The Copa del Rey marks that path, a tournament with which Celta maintains a love-hate relationship because they wanted it and caressed it without lifting it in three lost finals (1948, 1994 and 2001). Before in 1908, Vigo also fell in that decisive instance.

The two semifinals played in 2016 against Sevilla and, above all, the one in 2017 against Alavés, reactivated the ambition of the club and those around it. But the disappointments accumulate because the team was unable to manage the initial rounds of the competition with solvency. Now they return again to the round of 32 after leaving Gernika behind (0-3), another RFEF Second team that wanted to become strong in their synthetic turf fiefdom, where in the end the difference between the two teams was staged.

Celta was right at the right moments. He took the lead half an hour into a game that had dawned stuck and in which he did not have the differential factor offered by Iago Aspas, who was initially kept on the bench by coach Carlos Carvalhal. Carles Pérez scored in the second arrival of his team, first Gabri Veiga scored without success, who punished a deployment of the young Biscayan team. Strand Larsen lowered a long delivery and unloaded the counter option for Carles Pérez’s speed, which he defined with precision.

The start of the second half defined the match. Gernika was able to equalize with a ball that sailed over Celta’s area and headed by center-back Vega, but the ball hit Aidoo’s hip, who shortly after in a similar action did hit the opposite goal. Aspas was already preparing to take the field, but it was the North American Luca de la Torre who put the signature after a service from Javi Galán.

With Celta and Cacereño, two First RFEF teams, Linares and Eldense, also passed the round on the last cup day of this week, who eliminated Racing and Burgos, both from the Second Division.

