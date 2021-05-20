With blankets, layered clothing, and hot breakfasts. On the Buenos Aires schools, the students and teachers fight low temperatures with all the resources they have at hand. Because the main thing to maintain presence in the classrooms and avoid contagion of coronavirus is the crossed ventilation; in addition to distancing and the use of chinstraps. The problem is that in two out of ten public schools there are doubts about whether the heat can be turned on to mitigate the cold.

For some families, the situation escalated to another level of concern when temperatures began to drop and in some establishments the heating was not turned on. It is estimated that this may be happening in 20% of public schools, known as “Cacciatore schools”. The rest have another type of heating, such as radiators or stoves.

Brigadier Osvaldo Cacciatore was mayor of the City of Buenos Aires between 1976 and 1982, during the military dictatorship. In those years he commissioned the construction of dozens of schools to the most prominent architects of those years. All under the precepts of modern architecture, so they are easily recognizable: facades of bricks and windows, with straight lines and stepped terraces. Some of them are, for example, No. 26 Adolfo Van Gelderen, in Parque Las Heras, and No. 6 French and Beruti, in Retiro.

The French and Beruti school, in Retiro, is one of those known as “Cacciatore”. Photo Rolando Andrade

All have an air conditioning and central heating system. Last year there were many doubts about this system, and in fact its use was not recommended. With schools closed, it was a minor issue. But with the presence, things have changed.

As time passed and more became known about the virus and how it is transmitted, a general agreement was reached: these air and heating systems can be used and they were approved by the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health. But in indoor spaces there should always be natural ventilation, with doors and windows open.

There is concern among parents because in some of these schools the principals are equally they decided not to turn on the central heating. And the decision was especially felt in these last two weeks, because the temperatures were low and there were even mornings of 5 degrees.

From the Buenos Aires Ministry of Education they confirmed Clarion that schools are enabled to turn on the heating: “The Ministry of Health of the City communicated specific recommendations on this type of heating,” they explained.

Schools “Cacciatore”. They were built in the last dictatorship and are the ones with central heating systems. In many, the managers do not turn them on, but the City says that the filters were changed. Photo: Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

“In the case of these units, which in their operation increase indoor air circulation, we recommend the outside air intake; either through equipping or keeping windows and doors open. We recommend the use of HEPA type filters. Finally, in case of not being able to count on these two options -equipment or more ventilation-, it will be necessary to modify the capacity and / or the duration of the activities in the classrooms, “they reported.

As reported by Education, 1,039 HEPA filters were fitted since the pandemic began in all schools. These filters are the ones used in ICU rooms (intensive care) and on airplanes, because prevent the spread of bacteria and viruses through the air.

The Ministry of Education of the City, as explained by its spokesmen to this medium, shared the Health information with the direction of all the schools that have this type of heating.

However, there are still schools where central heating has not been put into operation. This is the case of No. 13 Raúl Scalabrini Ortiz, located in Colegiales. Alejandro, the father of a student, said: “This school is huge, the classrooms are spacious and very cold. Boys freeze without heating. There is a very inflexible position on the part of the school administration. ”

The anguish runs through the parents, because they are also facing other complications. “There are many families that are not sending their sons and daughters to face-to-face classes because they are afraid. There are grades that have 3, 4 or 5 boys. One day there are classes, the next there are not. There is no classroom or any virtual support method. They informed us that virtual classes will only be held when no student attends a certain grade in person, “he said.

At a very complex time – with an epidemiological alert due to the number of infections and low temperatures – the community of this school, and many others, faces the debate of the presence, of the virtuality and the infrastructure conditions of public education.

