The outbreak of Covid-19 and calls for frugality from both the government and the Banque de France had not prevented twenty-four of the companies listed on the CAC 40 from distributing dividends to their shareholders in 2020. For 2021, they will be thirty-three of the 37 to have already communicated their results for the previous year to re-engage the ticket board in favor of their shareholders. The total amount of these gifts is not known. But the Paris stock exchange should regain its aura of a lavish financial center for small and large carriers.

The Covid-19 and its economic consequences no longer seem to have a hold on these large companies. Because if profits have indeed halved in 2020 compared to 2019 for the entire CAC 40 (39 billion euros against 80 billion), the upturn in the second half of 2020 brought the stock market back to its pre-levels. crisis. By dint of reorganization of activities and social plans (18 large companies have carried out “savings plans”), our multinationals most affected by the downturns in activity (automotive, aviation, hotels) are now considering thinning . But even the fall in turnover does not prevent the distribution of dividends. This is the case of Total, which despite its losses of 7.2 billion euros, has planned to pay 2.64 euros per share. Conversely, Airbus, Renault or Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (commercial real estate) have announced that they are passing their turn.

The luxury of “KHOL”

The pennies will not rain evenly on stock marketers, however. Those of Sanofi will not suffer from the absence of a homemade vaccine against Covid since the French BigPharma, engaged in a plan of 1,700 job cuts, pocketed 12 billion from the sale of Regeneron. Also pampered those of the “KHOL”. The luxury firms Kering, Hermès, L’Oréal and LVMH have seen their market capitalization go from 500 billion to 600 billion in one year. Pampered those of “tech” with Worldline and Teleperformance or STMicroelectronics. The industry will also recognize its own if they have bet on Dassault, Schneider or Air Liquide.