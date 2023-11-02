Apple is one of those companies in which innovation and the power to surprise its users has become one of the founding pillars to always remain in focus when announcing its new products. The surprise factor was not only used and used with each of their new iPhone models, but it even transcends what type of charger each device will use. That was the big question that users and experts asked each time the company, usually in September, celebrated the launch of its new products. Because its cables were one of Apple’s differentiating features.

Cables from other devices Cables from other devices Cables from other devices Cables from other devices

And it is in the past because it will no longer be one of the unknowns, after revealing which charger the company’s latest mobile model uses. The iPhone 15, which went on the market last September, already, although due to the duty to comply with European regulations, homologates its charger to that of the rest of the electronic devices sold in Europe. Thus ends the dance of cables that the technology company marketed for so many years and that began on October 23, 2001, when the first iPod model and its 30-pin charger were presented. Six years before the launch of the first iPhone.

The iPhone 5, the fourth generation iPad and the first generation iPad mini were the first devices to use the new connector, the so-called Lightning.

The USB-C to 30-pin charger now It was used since 2001 to charge and transfer files from the iPod, but the first iPhone model was released in 2007 On 10/4/2011 the Iphone 4sthe last model to have this charger The USB-C to 30-pin charger now It was used since 2001 to charge and transfer files from the iPod, but the first iPhone model was released in 2007 On 10/4/2011 the Iphone 4sthe last model to have this charger The USB-C to 30-pin charger now It was used since 2001 to charge and transfer files from the iPod, but the first iPhone model was released in 2007 See also Consumers predict "more unemployment and poverty" due to high inflation On 10/4/2011 the Iphone 4sthe last model to have this charger The USB-C to 30-pin charger now It was used since 2001 to charge and transfer files from the iPod, but the first iPhone model was released in 2007 On 10/4/2011 the Iphone 4sthe last model to have this charger

It was not an easy transition. The charger change that was presented in 2012, with the launch of the iPhone 5, was something that many users expected. They thought that the company would adopt a charger in line with those used by other electronic devices, but the surprise factor returned on the part of Cupertino. It launched its own new model that even caused many Apple users with new and old devices to have, during those years, use the two chargers – the 30-pin and the Lightning – on their different devices or purchase the adapter that the company itself company launched on the market.

Until 2015, the price of iPhones did not exceed 500 euros Change the connection of the headphones: 3.5mm plug to Lightning Until 2015, the price of iPhones did not exceed 500 euros Change the connection of the headphones: 3.5mm plug to Lightning Until 2015, the price of iPhones did not exceed 500 euros The iPhone 7 cost from 768 euros Change the connection of the headphones: 3.5mm plug to Lightning Until 2015, the price of iPhones did not exceed 500 euros The iPhone 7 cost from 768 euros Change the connection of the headphones: 3.5mm plug to Lightning

In an effort to once again differentiate itself from the rest of its competitors, the traditional headphone plug disappeared from the models. iPhone headphones were no longer valid for an Android or any other type of device, but Apple launched its own headphone jack on the market.

In the first models, the headphones were connected at the back. superior from the phone, but from the Iphone 6 the connector was placed at the bottom See also “Rick and Morty 6″, chapter 4: what time does it premiere on HBO Max according to your country? In the first models, the headphones were connected at the back. superior from the phone, but from the Iphone 6 the connector was placed at the bottom In the first models, the headphones were connected at the back. superior from the phone, but from the Iphone 6 the connector was placed at the bottom In the first models, the headphones were connected at the back. superior from the phone, but from the Iphone 6 the connector was placed at the bottom

Jobs’ people have always opted for small, compact and comfortable models every time they have launched new products. Something they also did when designing that Lightning charger.

It was a digital connector, more resistant and 80% smaller, which made it easier to carry and improved comfort among users. In addition, it was reversible, that is, it could be connected to the mobile phone from either side, something that did not happen with the previous charger model. Not even with most existing chargers.

And although it took ten years for Apple to decide – forced by European regulations – to standardize itself with the rest of the electronic companies, from 2012 to 2022 the iPhones did experience changes that were little demanded by users but that, without a doubt, marked the decade of products that managed to maintain, even so, the leadership of the sector.

As of 2019, the high end of Android already uses USB-C iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max Change the connector to adapter to USB-C iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max They stop including the charging adapter and headphones iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max As of 2019, the high end of Android already uses USB-C iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max Change the connector to adapter to USB-C iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max They stop including the charging adapter and headphones iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max See also 'They are a mafia,' says Daniel Ortega of the Catholic Church iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max Change the connector to adapter to USB-C As of 2019, the high end of Android already uses USB-C iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max They stop including the charging adapter and headphones iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max As of 2019, the high end of Android already uses USB-C Change the connector to adapter to USB-C iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max They stop including the charging adapter and headphones iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max

All in a journey of 15 promotions, going through the occasional economic crisis, which has not been an obstacle for the most important technology company in the world to begin selling its devices in 2008 in Spain at a price of 299 euros, its most expensive version, and now, its latest, most advanced model is at 1,969 euros.

iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max In the presentation of iPhone 15 is announced on new cablewhich complies with European regulations iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max In the presentation of iPhone 15 is announced on new cablewhich complies with European regulations iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max In the presentation of iPhone 15 is announced on new cablewhich complies with European regulations iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max In the presentation of iPhone 15 is announced on new cablewhich complies with European regulations

More price, less product, more difference. All through cables with their own name and that in 2023, with the launch of the iPhone 15, will be approved for other companies. At least as far as connections are concerned.