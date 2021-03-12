Socialists and oranges negotiate the government program that they will defend in the debate on the motion of censure The deputies Juan José Molina (Cs), Francisco Lucas and Carmina Fernández (PSOE) are preparing to present the motion of censure in the Assembly register, last Wednesday. / JM RODRÍGUEZ / AGM JULIÁN MOLLEJO Friday, March 12, 2021, 02:50



One of the tasks that kept the PSOE and Cs delegations that outlined the motion of censure busy yesterday is the realization of the master lines of the government program that they will try to carry out during the two years of legislature that will be in charge of the Administration regional. The two partners plan to have closed and signed