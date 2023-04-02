Hans Laats. First, let the government abolish the redundancy pay scheme for all civil servants working in or with the House of Representatives, aldermen / mayor and top civil servants. Surcharges are bitterly necessary as our government cannot fight poverty and citizens normally out of unwillingness 🤔?.
@ J Smid, You do give the worst example you can think of, the HRA has been fiddling with them for a while, and of course it is also known that it will be over one day, and not since yesterday, but for years, so if you then just keep calculating with that deduction, and you will get into trouble, do you really do it all yourself, for example I have NEVER had it processed monthly, so it was always an annual extra jar, and if something is extra, you can do without .
John Vanden Bos
8 hours ago
Allowances are a necessary thing in this country, otherwise many Dutch people fall below the poverty line. A solution might be to provide an allowance through taxes so that every Dutch person has a basic income. be famous
Allowances cost a lot of money, including their application and monitoring. The advantage is that you make poverty and abuses invisible with benefits. Another advantage is that you make the poor miserable with benefits: no revolt and revolution to fear. In short, the left thinks it’s best this way and the right does too. And the middle, what does it think? J Simons
Edward Comrie
8 hours ago
Lubbert once said the Netherlands is sick and has revised the disability law. He had a lot of criticism from the left hook but he was right. Who dares to say that the Netherlands is sick, we are going to stop.
#Cabinet #rid #allowances #inventing #allowance
Hans Phiphan
8 hours ago