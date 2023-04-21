The cabinet wants Jan Zwartendijk, who saved thousands of Jews in World War II, to receive the highest possible award posthumously. This is against the rules, but Minister Wopke Hoekstra of Foreign Affairs wants an exception to be made for Zwartendijk.

The cabinet will nominate Zwartendijk to the Chapter of the Dutch Orders for the golden Medal of Honor for humanitarian aid. Hoekstra praised Zwartendijk ‘who saved thousands of Jews from certain death’. The diplomat did this by issuing visas from his consulate in Lithuania. Shortly after the war, he was reprimanded for this by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, much to his chagrin.

Hoekstra also complimented D66 MP Sjoerd Sjoerdsma on his ‘unrelenting zeal’ for arranging the award. Sjoerdsma was the driving force behind the unanimous wish of the House of Representatives to award Zwartendijk the highest honour.

The wish of the Chamber and Cabinet now rests with the Chapter of the Dutch Orders. Insiders expect that this news will not coincide with the annual ribbon rain, but will become a special moment towards 4 and 5 May, when the war is commemorated. See also Biden comments on downed flying objects

Zwartendijk is also called the ‘Dutch Schindler’. He is compared to industrialist Oskar Schindler who also saved many Jewish lives and whose story was filmed in ‘Schindler’s List’.

Comment can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name are placed. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and therefore put their name to it. Those who still need to enter their name can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.

Also listen to our podcast Politics Close, and subscribe via Spotify or Apple:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch all our videos about politics here: See also Russia explained the futility of the revision of the Minsk agreements