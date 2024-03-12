The cabinet of PVV, VVD, NSC and BBB is taking a big step closer

The leaders of PVV, VVD, NSC and BBB can further discuss the formation of a new cabinet. That is the conclusion of informant Kim Putters after two days of discussions on the Hilversum estate De Zwaluwenberg. On Tuesday evening he said that “a next step” can be taken. This means that the formation of a right-wing cabinet led by the PVV has come a significant step closer.

Putters said in a short statement: “I am now ready to draw conclusions and write my report.” He is expected to present his final report on Thursday, and talks with the party leaders of the four parties could continue next week.

Details about the step that the four parties want to take were not made public. Much remained unclear about the progress of the negotiations over the past two days. When leaving the estate, BBB leader Caroline van der Plas only stated that she was “positive”, while Pieter Omtzigt (NSC) thought that “very hard work” had been done. PVV leader Geert Wilders and Dilan Yesilgöz (VVD) did not speak to the press.

Disturbed relationships

But the fact that the four parties want to continue talking is remarkable in itself. The previous formation round was a failure and disrupted relations, especially between Pieter Omtzigt (NSC) and the other three parties. After that, the NSC in particular continued to make retreating movements, and the VVD also never went all out for a majority cabinet. The irritations remained openly visible.

The past two days were the first time that the party leaders of the four parties met again since Omtzigt announced at the beginning of February that he was leaving the negotiations with his party. In the intervening period, Putters succeeded informant Ronald Plasterk and spoke with experts about the implications of other cabinet forms, such as an extra-parliamentary cabinet suggested by Omtzigt. Putters then had several conversations with the party leaders, who were sometimes invited individually and sometimes in pairs.

It is not yet known when the House of Representatives will debate Putters' final report. That will probably be in the course of next week.