The government withdrew the bill on increasing personal income tax for workers in the Russian Federation from abroad

The government withdrew from the State Duma a bill providing for an increase in personal income tax (PIT) for those working in Russia from abroad. Writes about it RIA News with reference to the press service of the Cabinet.

It is also clarified that a number of technical clarifications must be made to the document before being sent to the lower house of parliament.

The tax amendments were submitted to the State Duma on April 24. According to the bill, Russians working abroad who have lost Russian tax residency will be charged personal income tax in the amount of 30 percent instead of 13 percent.

The Russian Ministry of Finance explained that the new bill only applies to freelancers. The amendments do not affect employees who work under employment contracts, the department stressed.

Earlier it became known that a one-time business contribution to the budget in 2024 could be 10 percent. The full text of the law on the so-called lump-sum tax on excess profits, which should come into force on January 1, 2024, has not yet been published, but stakeholders have already received it for study.