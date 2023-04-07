In the near future, the Russian government will adopt a resolution on the possibility of additional vocational education for participants in the special operation in Donbass and their families. This was announced on April 6 by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin during a meeting with State Duma deputies.

“The Ministry of Labor has submitted a draft resolution that provides for changes to a number of government resolutions that regulate the vocational training of certain categories of citizens, including participants in a special military operation,” the head of government said.

He noted that this initiative applies to the participants of the special operation and their families, including the families of the victims. The Prime Minister pointed out that when such citizens are employed, the employer will be able to receive compensation for their wages. Mishustin added that funding for these purposes is provided for in the budget.

Earlier, on April 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the creation of a fund to support participants in a special military operation to protect Donbass and the families of dead soldiers. Its founder is the government of the Russian Federation. The fund was named “Defenders of the Fatherland”.

Prior to that, on March 30, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade announced the resumption of the preferential car loan program in 2023. It will be available to workers in the fields of education and medicine, participants in the special operation and their families.

On February 21, Putin, speaking with a message to the Federal Message, proposed the creation of a special state fund to help the families of the participants in the special operation to protect Donbass and the victims.

The main goals of the fund will be personal social support for NMD veterans and assistance in obtaining all the necessary support measures and benefits, including medical and social rehabilitation, and drug provision. In addition, the fund will assist in the retraining and employment of veterans.

In January, the President of the Russian Federation pointed out the importance of supporting the participants in the Russian special operation to protect Donbass. In particular, he noted that the military should feel moral support.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.