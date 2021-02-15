Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government, together with the Central Bank, to provide additional protection for the rights of citizens who acquire financial instruments without being qualified investors. The list of presidential orders is posted on the Kremlin website…

As specified, the necessary changes to the Russian legislation should be made before July 15.

Formerly Putin demanded to protect the interests of citizens investing in securities, so that these people do not become “a new version of defrauded equity holders.”

The Central Bank of the Russian Federation also expressed concern that many stock market participants take advantage of Russians’ lack of experience and their ignorance of the operation of investment instruments.

According to the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation, the volume of investments of Russians in the financial markets reached 10 trillion rubles.