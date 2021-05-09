After the May holidays, the Cabinet of Ministers will consider a draft resolution of the Russian government, which provides for restrictions on the export of petroleum products in exceptional cases to prevent an increase in fuel prices. This was announced on May 9 by the Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Nikolai Shulginov.

“The documents are in the government and will be considered after the holidays. It is assumed that this measure can be introduced only in case of emergency, ”said Shulginov during his conversation with journalists.

The document of the draft government decree, which provides for restrictions on the export of petroleum products in exceptional cases to prevent an increase in fuel prices, was previously published on website Ministry of Energy. It involves the introduction of amendments to the list of goods “which are essential for the domestic market of the Russian Federation, in respect of which, in exceptional cases, temporary restrictions or export bans may be established.”

On May 1, an adjusted damping mechanism for fuel began to work in Russia, which makes it possible to improve the economy of oil refining and keep the dynamics of gasoline prices in the country within inflation.

As part of this mechanism, the indicative price of gasoline will be reduced by 4 thousand rubles compared to the current rate until the end of 2021. In 2022, the price is planned to be reduced by 2.7 thousand rubles compared to the rate established in the Tax Code.

Also in Russia, from January 1, 2023, the indicative gasoline price will be indexed by 3%. Starting from January 1, 2022, it is planned to reduce from 5% to 3% the annual indexation of base prices for calculating the damper for diesel fuel.

Fitch Group Director for Natural Resources and Commodities Slava Demchenko announced on April 7 that gasoline prices in Russia are among the lowest in the world when calculated in dollars. In his opinion, one of the reasons for this was the fact that in recent years the cost of fuel grew slightly less than inflation.