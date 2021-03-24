Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order on the allocation of over 1.3 billion rubles to support the regions of the Siberian Federal District (SFD), reports March 24 press service cabinet.

It is noted that such funding was allocated following Mishustin’s working trip to the Siberian Federal District from 2 to 6 March.

Almost 203 million rubles will be allocated to pay off wage arrears to the workers of the Aleksievskaya mine in Kuzbass. More than 254 million rubles will be spent on the construction of water supply and treatment facilities near Lake Teletskoye in the Altai Republic.

Also, 200 million rubles will be spent on research in the field of cancer treatment.

“Tyva will receive 297 million rubles to complete the construction of a school and two kindergartens in Kyzyl. More than 352 million rubles will be allocated to pay off the debt of the republican hospital for the supplied equipment and purchase a new one for equipping the therapeutic building, ”the statement says.

Earlier, on March 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Russian government to ensure the flow of investments to the regions of the Siberian Federal District with the most difficult socio-economic situation.

On March 6, Mishustin, at a meeting on the issue of transport support for the export of coal from the Kemerovo Region, said that the Russian government had approved a program for the socio-economic development of Kuzbass until 2024. As the Minister of Economic Development of Russia Maxim Reshetnikov specified at the meeting, the amount of financing for the regional development program for the period from 2021 to 2024 will amount to 55 billion rubles.