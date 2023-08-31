The Cabinet supported the project to punish volunteers for damage to military property

The Russian Government Commission on Legislative Activities supported the bill, according to which it is proposed to hold volunteers accountable for causing intentional damage to military property. About this with reference to the draft recall of the Cabinet writes TASS .

“The government of the Russian Federation supports the bill,” the document says.

It emphasizes that now only military personnel of the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia can be punished for “for the loss or deliberate destruction of weapons, military equipment and military property transferred to perform tasks.” There are no similar rules for those who are in volunteer formations.

However, according to the law “On the Status of Military Personnel”, volunteers can be subject to disciplinary, administrative, material, civil and criminal liability for offenses depending on their severity. If the law is adopted, general rules for bringing volunteers to justice will be established, the Cabinet said in a recall.

The bill on the responsibility of volunteers was developed by the head of the State Duma Defense Committee Andrei Kartapolov. The parliamentarian proposed to amend the law “On the liability of military personnel.”

On August 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the oath of volunteer soldiers and territorial defense fighters under the flag of Russia. The document states that “other persons” who contribute to the fulfillment of the tasks of the Russian Armed Forces and employees of state-owned enterprises established in accordance with the law on weapons and security activities are also subject to swearing in.